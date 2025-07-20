'Caps Stay Within One Point Of Top Spot In The West, With A Game In Hand

July 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







SAN DIEGO, CA - It was a tense battle at Snapdragon Stadium, befitting of the top two teams in the Western Conference, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC were held to a 1-1 draw against San Diego FC in the last match of five straight MLS games away from home.

Whitecaps FC almost began with a bang, after Brian White was sent through behind less than 30 seconds into the match. White took the ball past the onrushing San Diego FC 'keeper Pablo Sisniega, but his left-footed shot went just wide of the mark.

Mathías Laborda also came close to putting the 'Caps ahead in the eighth minute, after he rose highest off a corner to head an effort towards goal, but his shot was mere inches away from hitting the top corner.

Yohei Takaoka made a big save in the 23rd minute, denying Anders Dreyer from slotting it past him inside the box.

35 minutes in, Édier Ocampo tried his luck from 25-yards out, forcing Sisniega to go full stretch to palm it behind. That, however, was a sign of things to come.

After 40 minutes, Sebastian Berhalter sprung Ocampo again, and his shot inside the box was palmed into the path of Laborda. The Uruguayan's ensuing shot was deflected in by Manu Duah, going down as an own goal on the San Diego FC defender.

San Diego came out strong in the second half. After a lengthy period of battling for control, Takaoka had to make another big save to deny Chucky Lozano a long-range goal in the 70th minute.

A few minutes later, Jayden Nelson got sent through on goal by Berhalter after a quick 'Caps counterattack, but before he could pull the trigger, Duah stuck a leg in to take the chance away.

Nelson was at the heart of it again moments later, slipping Brian White in behind the San Diego FC defence. White did well once again to take it past Sisniega, but his rolling shot from a tight angle went agonizingly past the goalline and went out for a goal-kick.

San Diego FC did equalize in the 79th minute, after Ian Pilcher scored from inside the box.

Not long after, Takaoka made yet another great save, flicking over a goal-bound header off a corner.

Whitecaps FC had a brilliant chance to deservedly take all three points right at the death, as Daniel Ríos controlled a ball inside the San Diego box and drilled it towards goal, but Sisniega just did enough by sticking his leg out to deny the goal.

That would prove to be the last play of the evening, as Whitecaps FC took home a valuable road point to stay within striking distance of first place.

Whitecaps FC are back in action next Saturday, July 26 as they return to BC Place to host Sporting Kansas City. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 27,418

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Scoring Summary

40' - VAN - Manu Duah (own goal)

79' - SD - Ian Pilcher

Statistics

Possession: SD 58.9% - VAN 41.1%

Shots: SD 17 - VAN 9

Shots on Goal: SD 6 - VAN 3

Saves: SD 3 - VAN 5

Fouls: SD 2 - VAN 20

Offsides: SD 5 - VAN 4

Corners: SD 10 - VAN 2

Cautions

12' - SD - Luca Bombino

44' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

51' - VAN - Mathías Laborda

90'+6 - VAN - Belal Halbouni

90'+8 - VAN - Tate Johnson

San Diego FC

13.Pablo Sisniega; 33.Oscar Verhoeven, 26.Manu Duah, 25.Ian Pilcher, 27.Luca Bombino; 8.Onni Valakari, 14.Luca de la Torre, 6.Jesper Tverskov; 10.Anders Dreyer, 9.Tomas Ángel (24.Emmanuel Boateng 84'), 11.Hirving Lozano

Substitutes not used

1.Carlos dos Santos, 5.Hamady Diop, 22.Franco Negri, 77.Alex Mighten, 98.Jacob Jackson

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (28.Tate Johnson HT), 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 4.Ranko Veselinović © (12.Belal Halbouni 34'), 2.Mathías Laborda; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas, 59.Jeevan Badwal (13.Ralph Priso 57'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (14.Daniel Ríos 86'), 24.Brian White, 7.Jayden Nelson

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 26.J.C. Ngando, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 42.Nelson Pierre

- whitecapsfc.com -







Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.