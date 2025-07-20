Head Coach Mascherano, Messi, Alba and Segovia Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

July 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano, captain Lionel Messi, left back Jordi Alba and midfielder Telasco Segovia have been named to the the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 26 of the 2025 regular season. The three players and tactician earn TOTM honors after being instrumental to help Inter Miami secure a dominant 1-5 on the road over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Mascherano features in the Team of the Matchday for the second time after guiding the Herons to the valuable win over the Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. In his first season at the helm, El Jefe has led Inter Miami to a record of twelve wins, four losses and five draws for a total 41 points as the team currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, while having three games in hand on all four teams above the Club in the standings.

Messi features in the starting XI as he records his ninth TOTM selection this regular season following another record-breaking performance, tallying two goals and two assists. First, he set up Alba for the team's equalizer in the 24th minute of the match, prior to recording a secondary assist in the team's second goal, as Segovia turned the scoring around 1-2 in favor of Inter Miami in the 27th minute. With his second assist of the night, Messi made MLS history by becoming just the fifth player in league history to record at least 35 goals and 25 assists over a two-year span, joining Robbie Keane (2013-14), Sebastian Giovinco (2015-16), Carlos Vela (2018-19), and Cucho Hernández (2023-24).

Messi then bagged a second-half brace, his sixth in the past seven regular season appearances, with goals in the 60th and 75th minutes to round out the win. Notably, his second strike took his tally to 18 this regular season as he is now tied at the top in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Alba is amongst the starters as he earns a second TOTM selection in 2025 after contributing a goal and two assists in the win. In all, the Spanish left has tallied a goal and eight assists this regular season.

Lastly, Segovia also features in the starting XI as he is selected for the TOTM for a second time after bagging a brace to take his tally to seven this regular season. The Venezuelan midfielder's first goal gave Inter Miami a 1-2, before securing his brace in the 45+3' to extend the team's lead to 1-3 before half time.

2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1: Lionel Messi

Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez

Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende

Matchday 4: Lionel Messi

Matchday 6: Lionel Messi

Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari

Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt

Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende

Matchday 15: Lionel Messi

Matchday 16: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

Matchday 17: Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi

Matchday 22: Óscar Ustari, Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi

Matchday 24: Lionel Messi

Matchday 26: Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Telasco Segovia and Lionel Messi







