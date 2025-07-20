2025 MLS All-Star Week Guide: How to Follow FC Cincinnati's Players Taking Center Stage in Austin

July 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







A week of soccer celebration begins Monday in Austin with FC Cincinnati well-represented at 2025 MLS All-Star Week. Orange and Blue players will be part of the MLS All-Star Game, the MLS Skills Challenge and the MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

Fans are encouraged to head to FC Cincinnati's MLS All-Star Game Watch Party on Wednesday at Rhinegeist Brewery in Over-The-Rhine. The event starts at 7 p.m. and more information can be found below.

Take a look below for more information on all of the events surrounding MLS All-Star Week and how to follow along with the Orange and Blue.

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate - Ademar Chavez, Andrei Chirila

Monday, July 21 - 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT

Watch: MLSSoccer.com & YouTube

FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder Ademar Chavez and defender Andrei Chirila were two of 44 players named to the East vs. West 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game on Monday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas.

The fourth annual MLS NEXT All-Star game will feature some of the best young talent from across the country and represents the highest level of performance across MLS NEXT Academies. Chavez and Chirila continue FC Cincinnati's representation in the MLS NEXT All-Star game as they become the fifth and sixth players to participate in the match as part of MLS All-Star week.

Following success with the FC Cincinnati Academy, both players have additionally featured for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro.

MLS NEXT All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T - Evander

Tuesday, July 22 - 9 p.m. ET

Watch: Apple TV (Free, No Subscription Required)

Also viewable on: DirecTV, Comcast Xfinity & Amazon Prime Video

FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander and a team of nine other MLS All-Stars, as well as U.S. Men's National Team legend Clint Dempsey and U.S. Women's National Team and OL Lyonnes star Lindsay Heaps, will square off in a test of soccer skills against stars from Mexico's Liga MX.

Evander will compete in two events, the Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T and the Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice.

The competition is comprised of five head-to-head contests rooted in the sport, each requiring ball control, accuracy, strategy, and teamwork. For more information about the five challenges, click here.

MLS All-Star Game - Evander, Miles Robinson

Wednesday, July 23 - 9 p.m. ET

Watch: Apple TV (Free, No Subscription Required)

Also viewable on: DirecTV, Comcast Xfinity & Amazon Prime Video

FC Cincinnati's Evander and Miles Robinson and the MLS All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Liga MX at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 23. FC Cincinnati have had multiple All-Stars in each of the past four seasons.

Both Evander and Miles Robinson were named to the All-Star roster for the second-consecutive season. For the full roster and more information, click here.

MLS All-Star Game Watch Party at Rhinegeist Brewery - 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati fans are invited to cheer on the FC Cincinnati duo and the MLS All-Stars at FCC's All-Star Game Watch Party at Rhinegeist Brewery. The family-friendly event begins at 7 p.m. as the free, family-friendly event celebrates FCC's All-Stars and the first 100 guests will receive a beer token courtesy of Gary The Lion.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.