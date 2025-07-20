Roman Celentano Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26

July 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26, the league announced Sunday. Additionally, Luca Orellano was named to the TOTMD bench.

Celentano was named to the Team of the Matchday for the fourth time this season following his second-consecutive clean sheet in net for FC Cincinnati. The Orange and Blue relied on Celentano to make seven saves in Saturday night's 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Celentano's seven saves matched a season and career-high tally for the 24-year-old keeper. Saturday marked his 32nd career MLS shutout, the second time this season he has held the opposition scoreless in back-to-back games in 2025 (April 5 vs NE, April 12 at DC).

Luca Orellano's recognition on the Team of the Matchday bench marks his first league-wide recognition of 2025. Orellano's 87th minute goal provided a late game winner for Cincinnati to secure all three points at Real Salt Lake.

Orellano's goal was a late moment of brilliance. AsTah Brian Anunga pushed the ball into Salt Lake's defensive third, he found Orellano who took a touch and picked out the top corner from well outside the box.

Celentano's and Orellano's selections are the 25th and 26th recognition of an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the MLS Team of the Matchday this season. A full list can be found below.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1, 8-Bench)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench, 10, 13-Bench, 19-Bench)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

- Evander (5, 6, 9, 12, 20, 21, 22, 25)

- Roman Celentano (6, 14-Bench, 19-Bench, 26)

- Lukas Engel (7, 20)

- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (8)

- Matt Miazga (21-Bench)

- Luca Orellano (26-Bench)

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Coach of the Matchday Recognitions

- Pat Noonan (21, 25)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 26)

F: Danny Musovski (SEA), Petar Musa (DAL), Lionel Messi (MIA)

M: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Pep Biel (CLT), Telasco Segovia (MIA)

D: Jordi Alba (MIA), Jack Elliott (CHI), Maya Yoshida (LA)

GK: Roman Celentano (CIN)

Coach: Javier Mascherano (MIA)

Bench: Chris Brady (CHI), Ian Pilcher (SD), Luca Orellano (CIN), Dániel Gazdag (CLB), Omir Fernandez (POR), Pedro de la Vega (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Gabriel Pec (LA), Sam Surridge (NSH)

Evander and Miles Robinson take center stage in Austin, Texas for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 23. For a full list of FCC's involvement in MLS All-Star Week including the MLS NEXT All-Star Game on Monday and the MLS Skills Challenge on Tuesday, visit HERE. Fans are encouraged to head to FC Cincinnati's MLS All-Star Game Watch Party on Wednesday at Rhinegeist Brewery in Over-The-Rhine.

The Orange and Blue are back on the road next Saturday, July 26 at Inter Miami CF. Kickoff from Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is set for 7:15 p.m. ET and the match airs on FS1, FOX Deportes, Apple TV+, and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

FC Cincinnati begin Leagues Cup 2025 play on Thursday, July 31 against CF Monterrey. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from TQL Stadium and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.







