San Diego FC 2026 Season Ticket Memberships Now Available

July 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced that Season Ticket Memberships for the Club's 2026 season are now on sale to the general public.

Fans can speak with an SDFC Sales Representative to secure their seats and learn more about the exclusive benefits of becoming a Season Ticket Member. Memberships start at under $40 per match.

Fans can learn more and become a Member at SanDiegoFC.com/Memberships. For additional questions about Season Ticket Memberships, fans can email Sales@SanDiegoFC.com or call 619-363-7332. Premium Memberships are also on sale, with limited availability remaining. For more information, email Premium@sandiegofc.com or call 619-363-7332.

SDFC Season Ticket Memberships come with a variety of exclusive benefits designed to enhance the overall game-day experience, including:

- Interest-Free Extended Payment Plan

- 30% Discount on Full-Season Parking

- 10% Off Food & Beverage Inside Snapdragon Stadium

- 20% Off Official Merchandise

- Access to MLS Season Pass Streaming on Apple TV

- Invitations to Exclusive Club Events

- And more

