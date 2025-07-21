Atlanta United Waives Mateusz Klich

July 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it has waived midfielder Mateusz Klich. The 35-year-old joined the team at the start of this season from D.C. United. The move opens up an international roster slot.

"Mateusz was a true professional during his time with the club, "Atlanta United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Klich made 16 appearances, including nine starts, for Atlanta United this season. His lone assist came in the 4-2 win against FC Cincinnati. Overall, the Polish midfielder has made 79 appearances in his MLS career. He's scored six goals and added 14 assists in three MLS seasons.

Per MLS rules, a club may place a player on Waivers at any time during the regular season at which point he is made available to all other MLS clubs. The Waiver Claiming Period shall commence on the first business day after the League delivers notice to clubs and expires at 5 p.m. ET on the second business day. If a player is not selected off Waivers ("clears Waivers") then that player is available to all MLS clubs on a first-come, first-served basis. More information on waivers can be found here.

TRANSACTION: Atlanta United waives midfielder Mateusz Klich.

Atlanta United roster (as of July 21, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3):  Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (11):  Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Enea Mihaj, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (9): Miguel Almirón, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera**, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*

Forwards (5):  Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

*On loan with ATL UTD 2

** On loan with Millonarios F.C.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.