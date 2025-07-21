Minnesota United Acquires up to $2 Million from St. Louis City SC in Exchange for Forward Sang Bin Jeong

July 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club has acquired $1.6 million from St. Louis CITY SC in a Cash for Player trade in exchange for forward Sang Bin Jeong. The club may receive an additional $400,000 if certain performance metrics are met. Minnesota United also retains a sell-on percentage of Jeong on any future transfer.

The roster move opens a U22 Initiative spot on Minnesota United's 2025 roster.

"First and foremost, I want to thank Sang Bin for being a fantastic person who we will miss. He has forever made friends here at MNUFC. He was an integral part in the club's push in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and the organization is grateful for his contributions in the last two-and-a-half seasons with the club," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "Together we felt this was the right opportunity to send him to a quality organization where he can continue to grow and compete at a high level."

"Since joining Minnesota United, I've felt so much love from the MNUFC fans. It was truly a joy to play in front of such passionate support," said forward Sang Bin Jeong. "Your cheers were incredible and pushed me to give my all on the field every game. I want to wish the players, staff, and all the fans at MNUFC the very best going forward. Thank you so much for everything."

Jeong recorded seven goals and five assists in 82 appearances, including 42 starts, across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) in over two-and-a-half seasons with Minnesota United. He made his MLS debut on April 8, 2023 against Chicago Fire, playing the final 29 minutes. In 2024, the South Korean international recorded two braces, making him the only South Korean to score four goals in MLS. Jeong earned Team of the Matchday honors for Matchday 38 following his performance on Decision Day, where he scored a brace to help Minnesota secure the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference standings ahead of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The 23-year-old joined Minnesota United after being on loan from the English Premier League's Wolverhampton Wanderers to Grasshoppers Club Zürich in Switzerland, where he scored two goals during the 2022-23 Swiss Super League season. Jeong began his professional soccer career with the Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the K League 1, signing his first professional contract in 2020. In two seasons with the Bluewings, he scored six goals and tallied two assists before being transferred to the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Internationally, Jeong represented South Korea at the U17 and U23 levels, participating in the AFC U17 Asian Cup, U17 World Cup and AFC U23 Asian Cup. In 2021, he earned his first senior call up to the South Korean National Team, where he made his senior team debut against Sri Lanka in a World Cup Qualifier and scored in the 5-0 shutout win.

Transaction: Minnesota United acquires $1.6 million from St. Louis CITY SC in a Cash for Player trade in exchange for forward Sang Bin Jeong. The club may receive an additional $400,000 if certain performance metrics are met. Minnesota United also retains a sell-on percentage of Jeong on any future transfer.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.