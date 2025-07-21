Toronto FC Opens BMO Field Pitch to Fans for the First Time

July 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







As BMO Field's pitch prepares to be renovated for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Toronto FC is hosting a first-of-its-kind activation the day before the transformation, allowing fans to take the pitch for the first time. On July 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the team will hold TFC Open Pitch where fans will be invited to sign up for the chance to participate in a one-hour match on the iconic pitch TFC calls home. Selected participants will receive an authentic player experience, including the use of the stadium's visitor dressing room, game presentation elements, team branding on the scoreboard and more.

"BMO Field has seen some of soccer's biggest talents from around the world take its pitch and will continue this legacy as we prepare to host six World Cup games next summer. We are thrilled to be able to add TFC fans to this list of meaningful appearances and be apart of our home stadium's story," said Chris Shewfelt, Vice President Business Operations, Toronto FC. "TFC Open Pitch builds on our commitment to access and bringing our fans closer to the action as we proudly offer our passionate fans a unique player experience at BMO Field."

The activation's opening timeslot will give youth under 12 years old from MLSE LaunchPad's soccer program the opportunity to take the pitch. The program gives youth facing barriers with access to free soccer coaching, training and organized play using sport as a vehicle to help them reach their full potential.

Fans 18+ can sign up for this exclusive experience via TorontoFC.ca/Open-Pitch as teams of fifteen participants (eleven on the pitch and four substitutes) starting today at 12 p.m. EST. Each player will receive five friends and family spectator passes as well. Repeat applications from the same team will not be considered. Team selection will be made through a lottery system with participants being notified on Thursday, July 24.







