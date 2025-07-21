Evander and Miles Robinson Highlight MLS All-Star Festivities in Austin

July 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The best of the best in MLS gather this week in Austin, Texas, for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game and All-Star week festivities. Leading the MLS All-Stars into the week where they will take on the best in Mexico's top flight, Liga MX, is The Orange and Blue's very own Evander, who was named to his second career All-Star squad and his first with FC Cincinnati, and Miles Robinson, who will represent MLS as an All-Star for the third time in his career and second for FCC.

With festivities running all week, FCC's first team and academy players will be at the forefront throughout the week.

The festivities kick off on Monday night. Academy standouts Andrei Chirila and Adamare Chavez will represent The Orange and Blue at the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, putting the best of the best from MLS NEXT academy programs together at Parmer Field at St. David's Performance Center. Last season, FC Cincinnati Academy graduate and now first-team player Stefan Chirila, the older brother of Andrei, featured in this game and scored in the final moments to give the East a victory. You can watch that game Monday night here with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Then, Evander, along with a collection of MLS representatives, will first take on Liga MX at Q2 Stadium in the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday night, the main event, the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, kicks off at 9 p.m.. For those unable to attend the game in person, FC Cincinnati is hosting a watch party in partnership with Rhinegeist. In addition to watching the match at Rhinegeist Brewery in the historic Over-The-Rhine neighborhood. The family-friendly event will begin at 7 p.m.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.