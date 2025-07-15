Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Midfielder Nico Lodeiro to Uruguayan Side Club Nacional de Football
July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have completed the free transfer of Major League Soccer legend and midfielder Nicolás "Nico" Lodeiro to his boyhood team Club Nacional de Football in Uruguay, both clubs announced today. Houston would retain a future sell on percentage.
"As I mentioned upon his arrival, Nico is one of the great competitors in the history of MLS, who has inspired others with his relentless work ethic, dedication to his teammates and will to win," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "We want to sincerely thank Nico for his contributions to the league and soccer in this country over the past decade, as well as his time with the Dynamo in Houston. From day one, Nico has been up front with us about the potential of returning to his boyhood club, and we respect his desire to finish his incredible career in Uruguay. We wish Nico and his family all the best for the next chapter of his career."
Lodeiro arrived in Houston ahead of the 2025 season and quickly established himself as a mentor and leader within the team. The 36-year-old made 19 appearances (eight starts) in all competitions for the Dynamo, while scoring a goal versus Inter Miami CF in May and recording an assist versus CF Montréal earlier this month. That assist marked his 92nd career regular season assist, ranking him 10th all-time in MLS history.
The Uruguayan international leaves a legacy in MLS, totaling 240 regular season appearances and 31 postseason appearances with Seattle Sounders FC (2016-23), Orlando City SC (2024) and the Dynamo (2025), while registering 51 goals and 103 assists. Lodeiro helped Orlando reach the Eastern Conference Final in 2024 and played a pivotal role in Seattle's success over the past decade, capturing three trophies, including the MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019, as well as the Concacaf Champions League title in 2022, making Seattle the first MLS club to win the modern version of the tournament. He was also named to the MLS Best XI in 2018 and 2022.
On the international stage, Lodeiro represented Uruguay in 60 games at the senior level, participating in two FIFA World Cups (2010 and 2014) and the Uruguayan squad that claimed the 2011 CONMEBL Copa America title. He also represented Uruguay at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC completed the free transfer of midfielder Nicolás "Nico" Lodeiro to Club Nacional de Football in Uruguay. Houston would retain a future sell on percentage.
NICOLÁS LODERIO BIO:
NAME: Nicolás Lodeiro
POSITION: Midfielder
DATE OF BIRTH: March 21, 1989 (36)
BIRTHPLACE: Paysandú, Uruguay
HEIGHT: 5 ft. 9 in.
WEIGHT: 157 Ibs.
PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC
FIFA NATIONALITY: Uruguay
