Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang Joins Derby County Following Club Record Sale

July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC today announced forward Patrick Agyemang has joined Derby County of the English Championship on a permanent transfer for a Club record fee. Charlotte FC also retains a sell-on percentage for Agyemang.

Agyemang, 24, was selected 12th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and quickly rose through Charlotte FC's player pathway in two-and-a-half seasons with the organization. Earlier this year, he made his United States Men's National Team debut where he is side's leading scorer this calendar year and the only player to play all 12 matches in 2025.

Agyemang departs the Club after scoring 22 goals in 72 matches across all competitions for the Crown. He leaves Charlotte FC as the Club's second highest goal scorer all time behind Karol Swiderski.

"Patrick's rise over the past 18 months put him on the radar of many clubs across Europe, and ultimately Derby County's offer convinced the club and player to reach an agreement," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "To get a deal done it needs to be in the best interest of the Club first and foremost, but also of the player and in this case, it achieves both. He becomes the first player in our Club's history to come through our player pathway and be sold in a multi-million-dollar transfer. Patrick is a top professional and has earned this opportunity through his hard work and dedication on the training pitch since coming to Charlotte FC. Everyone at the Club wishes him the best of luck at Derby County, with the United States Men's National Team as they build to the World Cup, and throughout the rest of his career."

Following the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, Agyemang quickly jumped onto the scene for the Charlotte organization, scoring 10 goals and tallying three assists in just 11 matches for Crown Legacy FC, the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side.

His play for Crown Legacy in 2023 paved the way for the East Hartford, Connecticut native to become a regular in the first team. Despite only playing 227 minutes across the 2023 regular season and playoffs, Agyemang scored two goals in that time, including one in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

In his first full season in MLS, Agyemang recorded 10 goals and three assists in 36 games across all competitions in 2024. Agyemang caught the USMNT's eye after back-to-back successful seasons with Charlotte FC and Crown Legacy and earned his first national team call up in January of 2025.

He hasn't slowed down for club or country in 2025, tallying five goals in 10 appearances for the USMNT and eight goals and two assists for Charlotte in 18 games across all competitions.







