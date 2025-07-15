St. Louis CITY SC Signs Senegal Youth International Defender Fallou Fall from Fredrikstad FK

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis CITY SC has signed Senegalese defender Fallou Fall from Norwegian club Fredrikstad FK. Fall will join on a permanent transfer and will occupy an international roster slot, pending receipt of his P-1 visa, International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and completion of his medical. He will be added to the roster as a U22 Initiative player and is under contract through the 2028 season, with a club option for 2029. Fall will be eligible to compete when MLS' Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24.

"Fallou is a young, line-breaking defender who brings the size, athleticism and defensive instincts we value in our back line," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "At just 21 years old, he's still developing, but we believe his physical tools, technical ability and mentality give him the foundation to grow into an important piece for our squad. He's someone who can help us this season and, even more importantly, be part of our long-term vision. Bringing in a player like Fallou reflects our approach to adding young talent and building a competitive team for both the now and the future."

Fall, 21, made 10 appearances in the Norwegian Eliteserien this season with Fredrikstad FK, starting every match and logging over 880 minutes. His strong aerial presence and defensive instincts helped Fredrikstad establish one of the league's strongest backlines, recording five clean sheets while conceding the fourth-fewest goals in the Norwegian topflight. Fall was also part of the Fredrikstad squad that won the 2024 Norwegian Cup, the club's first in over a decade.

Before moving to Norway, Fall signed with Stade de Reims in January 2023 after making the jump from Senegal. He became a regular in the club's second team, anchoring the backline with consistent performances that earned him a Ligue 1 debut in May 2023 against Olympique Lyonnais.

Known for his athletic frame and aerial ability, the 6-foot-4 center back also has experience on the international stage, having represented Senegal at the U23 level as part of their youth national team system.

