Inter Miami CF to Visit FC Cincinnati on Wednesday

July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (10W-3L-5D, 38 points) is set for midweek MLS regular season action away from home, with the team visiting FC Cincinnati (13W-6L-3D, 42 points) this Wednesday, July 16. Kick off at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Match

Inter Miami visits FC Cincinnati following a 2-1 home win over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

Captain Lionel Messi bagged a brace for a fifth consecutive regular season fixture to lead Inter Miami to victory on the night at Chase Stadium and make history by taking his tally to 11 goals in six games to tie Josef Martínez (11 from July 4 to Aug. 4, 2018) for the most goals in a six-game span in MLS history.

MLS Player of the Matchday and Team of the Matchday Honors

Messi's stellar performances against New England Revolution and Nashville SC last week earned him Major League Soccer (MLS) Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchdays 23 and 24.

Our Club captain continued a historic hot streak last week, bagging braces to boost Inter Miami to a 1-2 win at New England Revolution on Wednesday night and a 2-1 triumph vs. Nashville SC on Saturday. The pair of two-goal performances marked Messi's fourth and fifth consecutive league games with braces and the Argentine legend has now netted 11 goals over his last six games, tied with forward Josef Martínez for the most-ever across a six-game stretch in league history. He's the first player in MLS history with multiple goals in five-straight games.

Additionally, Messi was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 24 of the 2025 regular season in what marked his eighth selection this campaign.

Unbeaten Run in MLS

Inter Miami enters Wednesday's match in scintillating form, with the team unbeaten in its last six MLS regular season matchups (5W, 1D).

Inter Miami currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference table with 38 points, while having three games in hand on all four teams above the Club in the standings.

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far in 2025, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 38 of the team's 44 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 16 goals and is tied at the top of the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Allende comes next with seven goals, while Segovia and Luis Suárez follow with five goals a piece. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.

Previously Against FC Cincinnati

On Wednesday, Inter Miami and Cincinnati will clash for a 12th time in Club history. Inter Miami leads the series with six wins to four for the Ohio-based side, while another matchup resulted in a draw.

Last time the sides met was in MLS regular season action in August 2024, with Inter Miami winning 2-0 at home in Chase Stadium.

Scouting FC Cincinatti

FC Cincinnati hosts Inter Miami after falling 2-4 at home against the Columbus Crew on Saturday. In all, Cincinnati has recorded 13 wins, six losses and three draws for a total 42 points and sits second in the Eastern Conference table.

Midfielder Evander and forward Kévin Denlkey lead the team in goals with 13 and 12 respectively. Evander also leads Cincinnati in assists so far this regular reason with eight.







