St. Louis City SC Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the Greatest FIFA World Cup Upset in History

June 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS - During St. Louis CITY SC's upcoming match on Wednesday, June 25, the club is celebrating the 75th anniversary of what has been called the greatest upset in FIFA World Cup history, when on June 29, 1950, the U.S. beat global soccer powerhouse (and arguably the best team in the world) England at a World Cup match in Brazil, which has since become known as the "Miracle on Grass."

Five players from St. Louis, with four of them being from The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis, played for the U.S. team, which was comprised largely of amateur players and whose victory changed the game of soccer in America. The win, and the large number of players from St. Louis, helped establish St. Louis as the nation's first soccer city.

According to U.S. Soccer, more than 800 players have played for the U.S. Men's National Team, with 76 of those players being from St. Louis, nearly 10% of all players.

"St. Louis is more than just a soccer city... it's where legends are born," said St. Louis CITY SC Chief Experience Officer Matt Sebek. "While we look to be an important part of the future of soccer in the U.S., it is important to recognize the amazing players and teams from St. Louis who came before us and created a soccer legacy for CITY SC to build upon moving forward."

CITY SC is honoring the anniversary of the historic win, and the St. Louis soccer legends of the last 75 years, at the home match at Energizer Park on June 25th with a series of tributes, including:

Recognizing the five players from St. Louis - Frank "Pee Wee" Wallace, Gino Pariani, Charles Colombo, Frank Borghi and Harry Keough - through appearances by their surviving family members during the pre-match festivities;

Commissioning a local muralist, Scott Pondrom, to paint a mural paying tribute to the historic match on the side of Anthonino's Taverna on The Hill;

Collaborating with one of the leading global soccer culture curators, SoccerBible, on an exclusive line of tribute merchandise available for pre-order beginning Tuesday, June 24 at 10:00 a.m. at www.stlcitygo.com.

Throwing a "From the Hill to Brazil" themed pre-match CITY Block Party on Lou Fusz Plaza. The block party kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and includes Brazilian BBQ food sampling from Expat BBQ;

75th anniversary-themed, on-field goal nets and corner flags;

Performance of the National Anthem by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra;

Distributing a CITY SC pennant with sash design honoring the five St. Louis players as the matchday giveaway, presented by Lou Fusz Automotive Network.

St. Louis sits in the 13th position in the Western Conference with a record of 3 wins, 9 losses and 6 ties. Looking to regain their previous form, the team recently promoted David Critchley, who had been the head coach of St Louis CITY2, to caretaker manager of the first team, and will be looking to secure three points when the team plays Orlando City SC on Wednesday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Energizer Park. For tickets, visit www.stlcitysc.com.







