Philadelphia Union Matches to Re-Air Locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia

June 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP) will re-air the remainder of the club's 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season matches for free on over-the-air TV.

All original live broadcasts of Union matches will remain exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as NBCSP, in accordance to MLS broadcast rules, will replay the game 48 hours to seven days following the live broadcast. Re-airs offer an entry point to MLS Season Pass and accessibility for fans who have missed the live stream.

"We are thrilled to announce our new local TV partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia," said Philadelphia Union President, Tim McDermott. "This collaboration greatly enhances the visibility of the MLS Season Pass original content to the wide range of viewership for NBCSP so that our passionate fans are closer to the game than ever before."

The new partnership begins with the Union's match against Charlotte FC on Saturday, June 14, which will be re-aired on Tuesday, June 17 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

All re-air times are subject to change.

For more information, please visit www.philadelphiaunion.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.