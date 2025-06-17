Sporting KC and Hill's Pet Nutrition Team Up

June 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting KC announced today a new three-year sponsorship by Hill's Pet Nutrition through the 2027 Major League Soccer season, a strategic move that underscores Hill's deepening presence and commitment in Kansas City.

"Since moving our headquarters to the Kansas City area, we've been eager to deepen our roots and are incredibly proud to team up with Sporting Kansas City in a sponsorship that celebrates the special bond between people and their pets," said Caroline Chulick, Senior Vice President of Global Growth and Innovation at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "From becoming the presenting partner for Blue, the team's beloved mascot, to generating vital support for shelter pets through our Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, we're eager to make a positive impact together. We can't wait to connect with fans and showcase Hill's as a dynamic and purpose-driven employer in the KC metro."

"We're thrilled to be working with one of Kansas City's top local companies and a global leader in pet nutrition," said Sporting KC Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Jon Moses. "This relationship is unique in its service to Kansas City's pets and their future owners. We look forward to supporting Hill's Pet Nutrition in their mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets."

Hill's will serve as the presenting partner of Blue, Sporting Kansas City's canine mascot, with a co-branded scarf and bandana added as special accessories for Blue to wear at Sporting KC home matches and year-round community appearances. The mascot sponsorship officially kicks off with a celebration of "National Bring Your Dog to Work Day" on Wednesday at Hill's global headquarters on the Aspiria Campus in Overland Park.

In addition, the relationship will raise awareness and generate support for Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program - which has provided over $300 million in science-led nutrition to feed cats and dogs in more than 1,000 animal shelters across North America since 2002 - via joint donations to local shelters for every assist by a Sporting KC player during the Major League Soccer season.

Hill's will also be the presenting sponsor for Sporting KC's highly anticipated home match on Saturday, June 28. The rematch of MLS Cup 2013 against Real Salt Lake will be highlighted by the induction of former club captain Matt Besler into the Sporting Legends hall of honor as well as a postgame fireworks show. Fans in attendance can take home collapsible dog bowls and SKC pet bandanas courtesy of a postgame giveaway sponsored by Hill's, who will also have a presence on the Mazuma Plaza prior to kickoff featuring frisbee dog demonstrations and on-site pet adoptions with Wayside Waifs.







