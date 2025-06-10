Sporting KC to Unveil Redesigned Price Chopper South Stand Market

Sporting Kansas City will unveil a newly designed Price Chopper South Stand Market at Children's Mercy Park with special activations during the club's upcoming three-game homestand with matches on June 14, June 25 and June 28.

Conveniently located behind Section 118 at the state-of-the-art stadium, the Price Chopper South Stand Market offers grab-and-go food and drink options - including salads, melts, wraps and sub sandwiches - and the redesigned destination now features illuminated signage and three-dimensional food elements as well as educational food facts on the concourse columns along the Price Chopper South Stand in Sections 115-121.

The updated space will officially launch this Saturday when Sporting Kansas City hosts fellow MLS charter club FC Dallas as part of a highly anticipated matchday in which the club will welcome KC2026 to celebrate the one-year-to-go milestone until FIFA World Cup 26. Fans who visit the Price Chopper South Stand Market at SKCvDAL can post a photo on social media to be shown on the stadium videoboards and entered for a chance to win prizes including autographed memorabilia, matchday experiences and Price Chopper gift cards.

On June 25, Sporting KC will take on Charlotte FC in the first-ever meeting between the cross-conference clubs and select fans shopping in the Price Chopper South Stand Market will receive Price Chopper gift cards and coupons as well as complimentary Sporting Pay credits for use at Children's Mercy Park concessions or SportingStyle retail locations.

On June 28, Sporting plays Real Salt Lake in a rematch of MLS Cup 2013 which will be highlighted by the induction of former club captain Matt Besler into the Sporting Legends hall of honor in addition to a postgame fireworks show. Sporting KC will unveil a Price Chopper Value Menu exclusively available at the Price Chopper South Stand Market and a Price Chopper activation will be available for fans to take home branded giveaway items and store coupons.

Tickets for Sporting Kansas City home matches are available online at SeatGeek, including the Price Chopper South Stand which offers affordable general admission seating with the front row less than seven yards from the field of play. Ticket holders in the Price Chopper South Stand enjoy traditional stadium seats with cup holders and chairbacks underneath a canopy roof which provides shade and shelter from rain.

A club partner dating back to the team's inaugural season in 1996 and now one of eight First Team partners, Price Chopper is the presenting partner of the Sporting Club Network and the official grocery partner of Sporting Kansas City - offering a free product for every home match in the Sporting KC App. Locally owned and operated for more than 40 years, Price Chopper has grown to 52 stores and more than 10,000 employees serving the freshest food at the lowest prices in communities across the Kansas City area.







