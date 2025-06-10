FC Cincinnati Academy to Compete in 2025 MLS NEXT Cup

June 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

On Tuesday afternoon, MLS NEXT announced the match and broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2025 MLS NEXT Cup, of which the FC Cincinnati Academy will be represented by the U15 and U16 age groups. The nine-day single-elimination knockout tournament will run from June 14-22 in the Nashville, Tennessee area.

The 2025 MLS NEXT Cup is the conclusion of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, featuring 32 of the top teams in each of the four different age groups (U15, U16, U17, U19) that qualified for the competition - based on results from league play or by winning their respective group at MLS NEXT Flex, a qualifying event that took place from May 9-13.

The U15s enter MLS NEXT Cup having finished first in the Mid-America East Division after playing to a perfect 8-0-0 league record and recording 24 points. The Young Garys scored at least two goals in every match while conceding no more than once and held five clean sheets.

The U16s shared equal success as the U15s, topping the Central North Division with a record of 9-4-2. The Young Garys paced the group of all MLS academies, which included Chicago Fire FC, Columbus Crew, Minnesota United FC and St. Louis CITY SC. The team's biggest win came against St. Louis in a 5-1 result.

And while the U18s did not qualify for the knockout competition, the Young Garys will still be a part of the event schedule through the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase. The MLS NEXT Cup Showcase provides MLS NEXT players an opportunity to compete in front of hundreds of collegiate, international, and professional coaches and scouts through three guaranteed matches.

FULL FC CINCINNATI ACADEMY SCHEDULE - 2025 MLS NEXT CUP

U15s

vs. Sporting Athletic Club - June 14, 9 a.m. ET/8 a.m. CT

U16s

vs. CF Montréal - June 14, 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT

U18s (MLS NEXT Cup Showcase)

vs. De Anza Force - June 15, 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

vs. Vancouver Whitecaps - June 16, 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

vs. Nashville SC - June 18, 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT

MLS NEXT Cup matches will be 80 minutes in the U15 age group and 90 minutes in the other three age groups. If the match is tied at the end of regulation, all games will head to penalty kicks, except for the four championship matches, which will feature two five-minute periods of extra time. If the championship matches are still tied after the extra time periods, they will then head to penalty kicks to decide a winner.

Nineteen MLS NEXT Cup games, including all four championship matches, will stream live on MLS' YouTube page. Across the four age groups represented in the playoffs, five round of 32 matches, two round of 16 matches, four quarterfinal games, and four semifinal contests will also be available to watch on MLS' YouTube page.







