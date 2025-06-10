Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

June 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release


COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that goalkeeper Zack Steffen has undergone successful knee surgery to address an injury to his right medial meniscus. Steffen is expected to miss four to six weeks.
