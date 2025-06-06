Rapids Begin Three-Match Homestand on Saturday Night against Austin FC

June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Commerce City, CO - The Colorado Rapids (6-6-4, 22 pts.) start a three-match homestand with a matchup against Austin FC (5-7-5, 20 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Colorado will head into Saturday night with a bit of rest, having not played since their match against Portland Timbers on Wednesday, May 28. With a weekend off, the club will look to get back in the win column with another strong performance against Austin FC. The Rapids currently sit eighth in the Western Conference at 22 points, with Austin right below in tenth with 20 points.

These two sides faced off at the start of the season on Matchday 3 over in Texas, with the Rapids coming out with a 1-0 victory. Forward Rafael Navarro scored the match's lone goal and eventual game winner in the 18 th minute, with Djordje Mihailovic and Olliver Larraz each recording assists. The Brazilian has recorded three goals in three matches against Austin in his MLS career.

The Rapids enter Saturday looking to bounce back from their loss at Providence Park last Wednesday. Mihailovic recorded Colorado's only goal in the 2-1 loss, with Sam Bassett providing the assist, the first of his MLS career. Prior to Wednesday's loss, the Rapids held a two-match win streak with quality victories over St. Louis CITY SC and Rocky Mountain Cup rivals Real Salt Lake.

Austin will be attempting to get out of a recent winless skid that has ballooned to eight matches in MLS play. The club's last victory in league play came at home against LA Galaxy on April 19. Austin has had their fair share of struggles on the road this season, posting a 2-4-2 record with their last win coming back on March 30 in St. Louis. In their most recent contest, the 2021 expansion side fell on the road to San Diego FC by a final score of 2-0.

Likely in net for Saturday's match will be goalkeeper Nico Hansen, who has been reliable in his appearances so far in 2025. In his four starts this season, Hansen has posted two clean sheets with 16 saves and three goals allowed.

As stated, Saturday's match will mark the first of a three-match homestand and a stretch of four home games over the next five matches. Following Austin, the Rapids will host Orlando City SC on June 14, LA Galaxy on June 25, and Sporting Kansas City on July 4.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.