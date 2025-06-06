Sporting KC Visits LAFC on Sunday

June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will take a four-match unbeaten streak to the West Coast this weekend to play LAFC at 8 p.m. CT on Sunday at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

LAFCvSKC will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription with commentary in both English (Max Bretos and Devon Kerr) and Spanish (Francisco X. Rivera and Mariano Trujillo). Local radio coverage will air on ESPN Kansas City 94.5 FM and 1510 AM (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) while pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 6 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Sporting KC hits the road for a seventh time in the team's past nine matches during a stretch of the schedule that is followed by five of the next six games at home. Most recently, SKC earned a 3-1 comeback win in Houston last weekend sparked by e Dejan Joveljic brace and an MLS career-high eight saves from John Pulskamp in net.

Joveljic leads all SKC players with nine goals, including tallies in three straight appearances, in addition to one assist this season - making the Serbian striker one of only four MLS players with 10 or more goal contributions in each of the last four regular seasons (2022-2025) alongside Cristian Espinoza, Carles Gil and Hany Mukhtar.

Interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin has guided SKC to a 4-3-3 record since stepping into the managerial role, including a 2-1-3 mark in the month of May. The 15 points earned under Zavagnin are the second most by a KC head coach after their first 10 matches in charge of the club,

First 10 MLS Games as SKC Head Coach

1. Curt Onalfo, 20 points in 2007

2. Kerry Zavagnin, 15 points in 2025

3. Brian Bliss, 13 points in 2006

4. Peter Vermes, 11 points in 2009

5. Ron Newman, 10 points in 1996

6. Bob Gansler, 10 points in 1999

Sunday's showdown in Tinseltown is the first match-up between Sporting KC and LAFC at BMO Stadium since last year's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final. Erik Thommy scored a sublime equalizer at the hour-mark before LAFC struck twice in extra time to secure a 3-1 victory.

The championship added a new trophy for an LAFC side that has no shortage of success in recent years, including MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield titles in 2022 as well as runners-up finishes in MLS Cup 2023, the 2023 Concacaf Champions League Final and 2024 Leagues Cup Final.

LAFC leads MLS in points, wins and goals scored since entering the league in 2018 and, following Sunday's regular season fixture, will turn the team's attention to the FIFA Club World Cup after securing a berth with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Club America last weekend. Igor Jesus scored an 89th-minute equalizer to set the stage for 2023 MLS Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga's game-winning goal in the 115th minute.

With 11 goals in all competitions this year, Bouanga leads an LAFC attack that also features fellow Designated Players Olivier Giroud and Cengiz Under. Giroud, France's all-time leading scorer, won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with current LAFC teammate and MLS All-Star Hugo Lloris, who is France's all-time appearance leader and holds the record for most career World Cup appearances by a goalkeeper (20).

Led by head coach Steve Cherundolo, LAFC are unbeaten in the club's last nine games across all competitions -- scoring multiple goals in each of those matches -- and the hosts boast the best home record in the Western Conference (5-1-1) this season, thanks in part to conceding the fewest home goals of any MLS team in 2025.

Sporting is winless in the last nine meetings with LAFC (0-7-2) dating back to 2021, including a 2-0 loss at Children's Mercy Park in March. That encounter fell during the first international match window of the year and Sunday's rematch will fall during the second such window. LAFC will be without four players -- David Martínez (Venezuela), Nathan Ordaz (El Salvador), Artem Smolyakov (Ukraine U-21) and Jude Terry (USA U-17) -- while SKC has two players on international duty in Zorhan Bassong (Canada) and Jack Kortkamp (USA U-17).

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 17

Sunday, June 8 | 8 p.m. CT (8:10 kickoff)

BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California

Broadcast Schedule:

Watch | MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Local Radio | 94.5 FM or 1510 AM

