Lafc To Battle Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match at BMO Stadium on May 31
June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
After securing a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with a 2-1 extra time win over Liga MX giants Club América, LAFC returns to MLS action on Sunday, June 8, when the club hosts Sporting Kansas City at BMO Stadium at 6 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera).
LAFC is currently on a nine-match unbeaten streak across all competitions (4W-0L-D5) and has not lost a game since April 9. The team is led by Denis Bouanga, who registered eight goals and three assists during the unbeaten run.
Before the match on Sunday, LAFC staff, supporters and partners will participate in the LA Pride Parade in Hollywood. The club will feature its first ever branded float in the parade and will also operate complimentary shuttle service to and from the parade for all LAFC representatives, along with customized giveaways and apparel.
The Black & Gold holds an 8-4-2 all-time regular season record vs. Kansas City and has not lost to SKC since Aug. 4, 2021, going 6-0-2 against them since then. LAFC defeated Kansas City to win the U.S. Open Cup at BMO Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024.
The game against Kansas City will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 10, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.
MATCH INFORMATION
Matchup: LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Kickoff: Sunday, June 8, at 6 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA
Media Will Call: Media gate opens at 4 p.m. PT
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN 710 AM (English) and 980 AM La Mera La Mera (Spanish)
Major League Soccer Stories from June 6, 2025
- Lafc To Battle Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match at BMO Stadium on May 31 - Los Angeles FC
- LAFC and FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour Stop at Mariachi Plaza Moved to BMO Stadium on Sunday, June 8 - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Hosts Club América in International Friendly at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday - San Diego FC
- Dial In: Mascherano, Players Top Moments in Past FIFA Club World Cups - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Begin Three-Match Homestand on Saturday Night against Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Visits LAFC on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City
- International Duty Roundup: Seven Academy Players on National Team Duty in April/May - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Road Match against LAFC Rescheduled for October 8 - Toronto FC
- Real Salt Lake Home Match against LAFC Rescheduled for September 17 - Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Announces Date Changes for Matches against Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake - Los Angeles FC
- Rosters Confirmed for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- Lafc To Battle Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match at BMO Stadium on May 31
- LAFC and FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour Stop at Mariachi Plaza Moved to BMO Stadium on Sunday, June 8
- LAFC Announces Date Changes for Matches against Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake
- LAFC and FIFA to Host Club World Cup Trophy Tour Stop at Mariachi Plaza on Saturday, June 7
- Los Angeles Football Club Announces Lukas Grether as Managing Director International