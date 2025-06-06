Lafc To Battle Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match at BMO Stadium on May 31

June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







After securing a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with a 2-1 extra time win over Liga MX giants Club América, LAFC returns to MLS action on Sunday, June 8, when the club hosts Sporting Kansas City at BMO Stadium at 6 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

LAFC is currently on a nine-match unbeaten streak across all competitions (4W-0L-D5) and has not lost a game since April 9. The team is led by Denis Bouanga, who registered eight goals and three assists during the unbeaten run.

Before the match on Sunday, LAFC staff, supporters and partners will participate in the LA Pride Parade in Hollywood. The club will feature its first ever branded float in the parade and will also operate complimentary shuttle service to and from the parade for all LAFC representatives, along with customized giveaways and apparel.

The Black & Gold holds an 8-4-2 all-time regular season record vs. Kansas City and has not lost to SKC since Aug. 4, 2021, going 6-0-2 against them since then. LAFC defeated Kansas City to win the U.S. Open Cup at BMO Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024.

The game against Kansas City will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 10, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.

MATCH INFORMATION

Matchup: LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Kickoff: Sunday, June 8, at 6 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media Will Call: Media gate opens at 4 p.m. PT

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN 710 AM (English) and 980 AM La Mera La Mera (Spanish)







