Dial In: Mascherano, Players Top Moments in Past FIFA Club World Cups

June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







With the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ set to host the best club teams from around the globe in a matter of days, it's time to look at the records of five current Inter Miami CF members in past editions of the tournament: head coach Javier Mascherano, captain Lionel Messi, forward Luis Suárez, midfielder Sergio Busquets and left back Jordi Alba.

Below lets review their overall records in the competition, appearances, titles and memorable moments.

Head Coach Javier Mascherano (as a player - FC Barcelona)

FIFA Club World Cup tournament appearances: 2 (2011, 2015)

Titles: 2 (2011 2015)

Games played: 4

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

FIFA Club World Cup tournament appearances: 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Titles: 3 (2009, 2011 2015)

Games played: 5

Goals: 5

Luis Suárez (FC Barcelona)

FIFA Club World Cup tournament appearances: 1 (2015)

Titles: 1 (2015)

Games played: 2

Goals: 5

Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona)

FIFA Club World Cup tournament appearances: 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Titles: 3 (2009, 2011 2015)

Games played: 5

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona)

FIFA Club World Cup tournament appearances: 1 (2015)

Titles: 1 (2015)

Games played: 2

Memorable Matches

2009 FIFA Club World Cup Final: Club Estudiantes de La Plata 1-2 FC Barcelona

The thrilling final for the 2009 edition presented a hard fought battle between FC Barcelona Argentine team Club Estudiantes de La Plata with Messi and Busquets featuring as starters. In the end, it was Messi that decided the match in favor of the Spanish giants with an extra time winner in the 110th minute.

2011 FIFA Club World Cup Final: Santos FC 0-4 FC Barcelona

The 2011 final presented an exciting meeting pitting Messi against then young rising Brazilian star Neymar. Messi starred on the occasion, bagging a brace and playing the full 90 minutes. Busquets also started and completed the entire game, while Mascherano featured as a second-half substitute.

2015 FIFA Club World Cup Final: Club Atlético River Plate 0-3 FC Barcelona

A brace by Man of the Match Suárez and another goal by Messi sealed the win for Barcelona over Argentine powerhouse River Plate. Messi, Suárez, Busquets, Mascherano and Alba all featured in the starting XI.

Goals

In all, current Inter Miami players have scored a total 11 FIFA Club World Cup goals.

Lionel Messi (5)

Messi scored twice in the 2009 edition, twice in 2011 and once in 2015 for his five total strikes.

Luis Suárez (5)

In addition to the brace in the 2015 final mentioned previously, Suárez recorded a hat trick for Barcelona against Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande in the semifinals

Sergio Busquets (1)

The classy midfielder got onto the scoresheet for Barcelona against Mexican club Atlante in a 1-3 victory in the semifinals of the 2009 edition.

Watch every game free globally on DAZN.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.