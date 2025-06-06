International Duty Roundup: Seven Academy Players on National Team Duty in April/May

The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health was well represented on the international stage in April and May, with eight players called up by their respective national teams.

Let's take a look at our Academy's players summoned for international duty!

Nash Dearmin and Matthias Vieux - U.S. U-16 National Team

Nash Dearmin and Matthias Vieux were called up by the U.S. Under-16 Boys' National Team in the months of April and May. First, the pair partook in a domestic training camp in Fayetteville, GA from April 27 through May 4.

Dearmin was then called up to travel with the team to Argentina and Uruguay from May 17-27. The group squared off with Argentina in Buenos Aries on Thursday, May 22, before traveling to Montevideo to face Uruguay on Tuesday, May 27.

Joseph Converse - Colombia U-20 National Team

Joseph Converse was summoned by Colombia's U-20 national for a domestic training camp in Barranquilla Colombia. Our Academy player travlled and joined the team from April 23 to May 3.

Santiago Salazar - U.S. U-14 National Team

Santiago Salazar featured on a 60 player list from around the country for the training camp from May 23-28 in Chula Vista, Calif. as part of the U.S. Under-14 Boys' Talent Identification Program.

Sean Gormley - Canada U-16 National Team

Academy defender Sean Gormley was called up by Canada's U-16 side for a friendly tournament in Guadeloupe. The team played games on May 28 and 29, followed by two placement matches on May 30 and 31.

Sergio Perello - Venezuela U-17 National Team

Attacker Sergio Perello featured for Venezuela's U-17 team at the Canteras de América friendly tournament in Rosario, Argentina in preparation for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup later on this year.

Perello and Venezuela starred, going all the way and winning the tournament. First, the team tied 2-2 against both Chilean team Universidad Católica and Uruguayan side Montevideo City Torque, and won 3-0 against Brazilian side Palmeiras in the group stage. Notably, Perello got onto the scoresheet in the match against Católica.

Venezuela and Perello then defeated Brazilian outfit Gremio 0-2 in the final to clinch the title.

Christian Ortiz - Puerto RIco National Team

Christian Ortiz was called up by Puerto Rico for the team's upcoming Concacaf World Cup qualifiers on the road against Suriname on June 6, and at home against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on June 10.

Additional Mentions

Two more players were called up by their respective national teams, but were unable to attend. Goalkeeper Connor Dale was called up for a U.S. Under-16 Boys' National Team training camp in April, while forward Daniel Pinter was called up by the U.S. Under-18 Mens' National Team for international friendlies taking place in Nyon, Switzerland from May 28 to June 11.

