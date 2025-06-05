Lionel Messi Named MLS Player of the Month for May
June 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi was voted the MLS Player of the Month for May 2025.
Messi earns Player of the Month honors thanks to his scorching form in May, scoring seven goals and adding four assists to lead the league in goal contributions (11). Inter Miami finished May undefeated in its last three matches, powered by stellar showings from the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
The recognition comes on the heels of the legendary Argentine attacker taking home back-to-back Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors to close out the month. In Matchday 16, Messi's two goals and assist fueled a 4-2 win against CF Montréal for the team to return to winning ways. The performance also made Messi the first player in Club history with 50 goal contributions in the regular season, as he now sits on 31 goals and 24 assists in just 38 games.
Last Saturday, Messi put on a masterclass in a 5-1 rout of Eastern Conference contender, the Columbus Crew, contributing to every Inter Miami goal as he struck twice and added three assists. He became just the second player in league history to record multiple games with at least five goal contributions after a one goal and five assist performance last season vs. the New York Red Bulls. He's also only the third player in MLS history to score two goals and notch three assists in a single game.
This May marks Messi's third MLS Player of the Month award since joining Inter Miami in July 2023, tied for the sixth-most honors in league history. He previously won in April 2024 after leading the league in goal contributions and guiding the team to an undefeated record as well as in October 2024 after clinching the Supporters' Shield and MLS points record.
MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.
