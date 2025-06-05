Quinn Sullivan and Nathan Harriel Named to U.S. Men's National Team for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

June 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union, in conjunction with U.S. Soccer, announced today that Homegrown players Quinn Sullivan and Nathan Harriel have been named to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup by head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The U.S. will play two pre-tournament friendlies before traveling to San Jose, Calif., ahead of its group stage opener on June 15 against Trinidad and Tobago. Both players were part of the pre-tournament training camp, with the call-up marking Sullivan's first at the senior level and Harriel's second overall. It is the first Gold Cup selection for both players.

The USMNT opens Group D play on June 15 when they take on Trinidad and Tobago at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT). Four days later, the U.S. faces Saudi Arabia at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas (9:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. CT) and concludes the group stage against Haiti at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT).

Eighteen players took part in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, with 14 coming through the MLS Academy ranks: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Max Arfsten (Cal Odyssey), Sebastian Berhalter (Columbus Crew), Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Luca de la Torre (Nomads, San Diego Surf), Alex Freeman (Weston FC, Orlando City), Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union, Clearwater Chargers), Diego Luna (San Jose Earthquakes, Barcelona Residency), Jack McGlynn (BW Gottschee, Philadelphia Union), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Chris Richards (FC Dallas), Miles Robinson (FC Boston Bolts), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Brian White (Players Development Academy) and Haji Wright (LA Galaxy).

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 51/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 0/0), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 19/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 68/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 24/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 32/3), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel/GER; 4/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 43/3)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 47/8); Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 44/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 18/0), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC; 24/1), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo; 4/1), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; 0/0); Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 17/0)

FORWARDS (5): Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht/NED; 1/0), Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 4/3), Damion Downs (FC Köln/GER; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 4/1), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 15/4)







