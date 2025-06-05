Nathan Saliba and Joel Waterman Called up by Canada

June 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - Midfielder Nathan Saliba and defender Joel Waterman have been called up by the Canadian national team ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Canada was drawn in Group B alongside Honduras, El Salvador and Curaçao. The Canadians will take on Honduras on Tuesday, June 17 in Vancouver, Curaçao on Saturday, June 21 in Houston and El Salvador on Tuesday June 24 in Houston.

Saliba and Waterman are currently with the national team and will participate in the Canadian Shield tournament in Toronto at BMO Field. Canada will face Ukraine on Saturday, June 7 and Côte D'Ivoire on Tuesday, June 10.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.