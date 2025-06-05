Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

PORTLAND, Ore. -Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and defender Kamal Miller have been called into the Canadian Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in June, Canada Soccer announced today. The two will participate with Canada in Group B of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Canada is set to open their tournament against Honduras on home soil in Vancouver at BC Place on June 17. The team will then travel to face Curaçao at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, on June 21. Closing out the group stage, Canada will take on El Salvador at Shell Energy Stadium on June 24.

Crépeau, 31,has made24appearances (23starts) for Canada's national team.Notably, he has kept seven clean sheets on the international stage. The Quebec native earned his most recent cap for Canada on October 15, 2024, helping his nation earn a 2-1 win over Panama in a friendly match. Since signing with the Timbers ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign, Crépeau has made 30 appearances across all competitions for the Green and Gold.

Miller, 28, has made47appearances (40starts) with Canada, tallying four assists. Notably, Miller tallied an assist in his most recent appearance for Canada against Suriname on November 20, 2024. Since joining the Timbers in 2024, Miller has made 41 appearances (38 starts) across all competitions for the Green and Gold.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Canada vs. Honduras

(2025 Gold Cup) June 17

7:30p.m. (Pacific) MaximeCrépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) BC Place - Vancouver, B.C.

Canada vs. Curaçao

(2025 Gold Cup) June 21

4p.m. (Pacific) MaximeCrépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Canada vs. El Salvador

(2025 Gold Cup) June 24

7p.m. (Pacific) MaximeCrépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas







