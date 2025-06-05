Altafiber Named Official Internet Partner of FC Cincinnati

June 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati and altafiber today announced a multi-year partnership that designates altafiber as the Official Internet Partner of FC Cincinnati.

The partnership includes a rebrand of the Field Lounge at TQL Stadium, which is located on the south side of the stadium. The Field Lounge delivers a premium experience for guests with indoor/outdoor seating just a few feet from the action, a private entrance, and all-inclusive food and drink experience. The Field Lounge is also available for private events such as corporate outings.

"We're thrilled to welcome altafiber as a vital corporate partner," said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. "As our Official Internet Partner, altafiber will help FC Cincinnati deliver an exceptional fan experience - a core priority for the club throughout our 10th anniversary season and beyond."

"altafiber shares FC Cincinnati's commitment to excellence, community engagement, and delivering an outstanding customer experience," said Leigh Fox, President and CEO of altafiber. "We are proud to be the exclusive Internet Partner of FC Cincinnati and we look forward to serving the team and its passionate fan base."

