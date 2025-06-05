Guillermo Barros Schelotto to be Enshrined as Fourth Member of Crew Circle of Honor, Presented by OhioHealth

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew are recognizing alumnus Forward Guillermo Barros Schelotto with the Club's highest honor through his enshrinement as the fourth member of the Crew Circle of Honor, presented by OhioHealth. Continuing the celebration of their and MLS' 30th season, the Black & Gold during the July 19 home match vs. D.C. United at Lower.com Field - [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)] - will conduct the Circle of Honor induction ceremony, engage an array of Crew Alumni and gift the first 10,000 supporters in the stadium an exclusive Barros Schelotto bobblehead, courtesy of OhioHealth.

"I am very honored to receive this award," Barros Schelotto shared in a video recorded from his native Buenos Aires, Argentina. "It was wonderful for me the time I spent in Columbus. The people of the city I have in the bottom of my heart because it was four [fantastic] years for me. We felt like we were home during this time, and we miss every day Columbus. I wish to be there, but it is impossible for my coaching schedule, but I feel like I will be there with all of you. I hope to be there very soon. I want to say thank you. Forever Black & Gold."

"It's our Club's honor to induct a fourth member in the Crew Circle of Honor this year with the enshrinement of Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who absolutely is one of the most successful and impactful players to represent the Black & Gold," said Haslam Sports Group Partner JW Johnson. "Guillermo clearly deserves to be alongside Brian McBride, Frankie Hejduk and Sigi Schmid as one of the greatest contributors to the Crew's 30-year history for his exceptional individual performance and leadership that led to multiple titles."

"Guillermo is more than worthy of our Club's highest recognition with his induction in the Crew Circle of Honor. He is a true Crew Legend for the exceptional talent he consistently displayed, his ability to make his teammates and the collective better and his competitiveness, all of which played a key role in bringing trophies to Columbus," stated Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "It's also special knowing Guillermo remains incredibly passionate about this Club and our city, and we are eager to welcome him home again soon."

In March 2025, Barros Schelotto was named head coach of the Argentine Premera Division's Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield. While the Crew and Legend began discussing ideal induction ceremony dates that prioritized his availability prior to the 2025 MLS campaign starting, Barros Schelotto is unable to attend the festivities due to his coaching responsibilities ahead of a match at Club Atletico Platense on July 20. He will select a designee to accept the honor on his behalf and strives to return to Columbus in the near future.

THE PLAYER

Barros Schelotto (2007-2010) played a transformative role in pushing the team to new heights from the moment he joined the Club. Schelotto served as the centerpiece of Crew squads responsible for two Supporters' Shields and the Black & Gold's first MLS Cup, as well as became the franchise's first and currently only player to earn the league's MVP award. He appeared in 102 regular season games, amassing 33 goals and 41 assists, highlighted by 11 game-winning goals and 10 game-winning assists.

A two-time Best XI honoree (2007 and 2008) and an MLS All-Star selection each of his four seasons, the Argentinian playmaker quickly established himself as the focal point of the Black & Gold attack with his superb vision and pinpoint passes. In addition to his exceptional talent, he possessed the elite ability to elevate the performance of everyone around him and had an uncanny knack for positioning his teammates for great success.

Schelotto's impact was most evident in 2008, when he scored seven goals and recorded a Club-record 19 assists, earning MLS MVP and Best XI honors as the Crew finished with a league-best 17-7-6 record and 57 regular season points, a Club standard that stood until 2024. He carried that momentum into the postseason with six assists as the Black & Gold ultimately lifted the MLS Cup for the first time in Club history. Schelotto displayed his masterclass in the MLS Cup Final when he earned MLS Cup MVP accolades after assisting on all three Crew goals in a dominant 3-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

In 2009, Schelotto propelled the Crew with 12 goals and three assists to help the Club become just the second in MLS history to capture back-to-back Supporters' Shields.

Schelotto also played 16 years in the Argentine Primera División with Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors, where he won a combined 17 official titles.

The first-year coach of Argentine Premera Division's Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield has also supported multiple teams from the sidelines, including Club Atlético Lanús, Palermo, Boca Juniors, LA Galaxy and the Paraguayan National Team.

THE PROCESS

In 2023, Crew leadership identified and began exploring the unique opportunity to add a new member to the Circle of Honor during their 30th season. While recognizing multiple deserving candidates met existing standards to join the three current members, the Club first evaluated the qualifying criteria to ensure the institution properly reflected the esteemed designation now and in the future.

Led by former Crew Forward and current Director of Player Engagement Dante Washington, the Club established an internal working group before formalizing the official Circle of Honor Committee. Through collaboration and deliberation, the parties created the following criterion:

Player eligibility*:

Must have appeared in a minimum of 100 Crew matches across all competitions.

Accomplished at least one of the following: 1) won an MLS sanctioned championship (MLS Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Supporters' Shield, Concacaf Champions Cup or Leagues Cup) OR 2) been named to MLS Best XI; received a Crew individual end-of-season award; or 3) served as captain when the Club reached a major tournament final.

Retired from professional soccer for at least one year.

Head coach eligibility*:

Served as head coach for at least 100 matches across all competitions.

Guided Club to at least one major trophy OR was named Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year.

Retired from coaching for at least one (1) year or has not coached for at least three (3) years.

Crew Circle of Honor Committee to be comprised of the following individuals, totaling up to seven members who each possess an equal vote*:

One representative of the Crew's investor-operators

Active General Manager (or equivalent)

Active President of Business Operations (or equivalent)

Active Crew Alumni Relations primary contact

Active Crew Communications primary contact

Active member from the Nordecke Board of Directors

Circle of Honor Presenting partner designee, if applicable

*The Circle of Honor Committee reserves the right to recommend or evaluate potential candidates who do not meet all the above requirements, as well as modify the Circle of Honor Committee structure

After the Club's internal working group condensed the considerations list to approximately 20 highly-qualified alumni, the Crew Circle of Honor Committee met in July 2024 to determine if and/or whom should be inducted during the 2025 campaign. The representatives - JW Johnson, Issa Tall, Josh Glessing, Dante Washington, Chris LaMacchia and Rob McBurnett - evaluated and discussed the 20-person pool before ultimately deciding to enshrine Barros Schelotto in 2025.

While there are no concrete plans to immediately add another honoree, the Club and Circle of Honor Committee acknowledge multiple alumni merit future consideration and will continue to convene regarding potential candidates.

THE PRESTIGE

The Circle of Honor was established in 2011 with the induction of Brian McBride, the MLS' and Black & Gold's No. 1 overall draft pick prior to the 1996 inaugural season. The first Crew player to score a goal, McBride earned eight MLS All-Star selections, was named to the MLS All-Time Best XI in 2005 as part of the league's 10th anniversary, led the Black & Gold to their first major trophy (2002 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) and became one of the most decorated players in U.S. Men's National Team history. In 161 regular season matches, he scored 62 goals, still tied for the second-most in Club history, and added 45 assists.

Frankie Hejduk was enshrined as the Circle of Honor's second member in September 2014. Over the course of his legendary career with the Black & Gold (2003-10), Hejduk was a part of four major trophies - one MLS Cup (2008) and three Supporters' Shields (2004, 2008 and 2009) - while serving as the team captain and becoming one of the most popular figures in Club history. A six-time MLS All-Star (five times with the Crew), he appeared in 147 games for the Black & Gold, tallying seven goals and 16 assists.

In June 2019, Sigi Schmid was posthumously inducted into the Crew Circle of Honor. Schmid - who served as the head coach of the LA Galaxy (1999-2004), Columbus Crew (2006-2008) and Seattle Sounders (2009-2016) - directed the Crew to their first MLS Cup (2008) and a domestic double with the 2008 Supporters' Shield. Twice named the MLS Coach of the Year - an annual league award that now bestows his name - Schmid is one of only three coaches in MLS history to lead two different teams to MLS Cup titles.

The Circle of Honor tribute at Lower.com Field can be viewed at the northwest entrance, where each member has his own plaque, photograph and biography.

The presenting partner of Crew Circle of Honor, OhioHealth was the first Club partner and has consistently supported the Crew during each of their 30 seasons. The Black & Gold prepare for competition at the OhioHealth Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility designed to provide the team with everything it needs to excel.

"OhioHealth is honored to share in the excitement of inducting a new member into the prestigious Circle of Honor," said Sue Jablonski, OhioHealth Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Communications Officer. "Having been a partner with the Crew for nearly three decades, we've had a front row seat to all this individual has done for the Club and our community. The Columbus Crew is a championship team through and through, both on and off the pitch, because of contributions by soccer icons past and present. Here's to legacies that provide the path for continued greatness, and let's Go Crew!"







