Columbus Crew Acquire Midfielder Hugo Picard from En Avant Guingamp

July 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired midfielder Hugo Picard from French Ligue 2 side En Avant Guingamp. Picard joins the Crew as part of Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative and will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. The 22-year-old is under contract through the 2028 season with a Club option for 2029.

"We are excited to welcome Hugo to Columbus," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Hugo is a dynamic player who possesses a tremendous work ethic. His tactical acumen and ability in the final third will help continue to elevate the level of our team. We believe Hugo has the tools to thrive within our environment and will be able to contribute meaningfully to our Club's success, both now and in the future. We look forward to integrating him into our system and supporting his continued development as a member of the Black & Gold."

Picard comes to the Black & Gold after appearing in 32 matches during the 2024-25 Ligue 2 season. He scored three goals and added eight assists, including a three-assist showcase in a 4-1 win over Annecy on Jan. 10 while guiding his side to the Ligue 1 Promotion Playoffs. In total, he appeared in 92 League 2 matches and registered eight goals and 13 assists since joining Guingamp in 2022.

A FC Nantes youth product, Picard moved to Guingamp's Academy in 2019. He scored one goal in 15 matches for the second team before making his professional debut at 19 years old in October 2022.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire midfielder Hugo Picard as a U22 Initiative Player for an undisclosed transfer fee from French Ligue 2 side En Avant Guingamp on July 14, 2025. His contract with the Crew is guaranteed through 2028 with a Club option for 2029.

Name: Hugo Picard

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'6"

Born: May 9, 2003, in Cholet, France

Citizenship: France

Acquired: Transferred to Columbus Crew on July 14, 2025

