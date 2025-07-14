New York City FC Transfers Defender Birk Risa to Molde FK

July 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







Today New York City FC announced that it has transferred Defender Birk Risa to Molde FK.

The Norwegian joined the Club in the summer of 2023 and went on to make 62 appearances for the 'Boys in Blue' across MLS, Leagues Cup and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, notching an assist along the way.

"We would like to thank Birk for all his contributions to the Club. From the moment he arrived in New York City, Birk has been a consummate professional. His leadership on-and-off the field has been truly infectious, and he quickly became an integral part of our community," said Sporting Director David Lee. "We respect Birk's desire to return home and support his decision to prioritize his family, and we are pleased to have been able to finalize a transfer with Molde. This move also provides us with additional roster flexibility as we continue to strengthen the squad heading into the second half of the season."

Risa returns to Norway, where he previously made 95 appearances for Molde. During that time, he scored three goals, provided six assists, and won both the league and domestic cup.

"I want to thank everyone at the Club for everything they've done for me during my time in New York City. I'm leaving with memories that will last a lifetime, and I truly enjoyed every moment representing this Club and this City," said Defender Birk Risa. "As I take the next step in my career and return home, I'm filled with gratitude. I want to thank the incredible New York City fans for their unwavering support. I'll be cheering on my teammates from afar and wishing them all the best for the rest of the season."

Everyone at the Club wishes Birk all the best in Norway.

Transaction: New York City FC transfers Defender Birk Risa to Molde FK.







