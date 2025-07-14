New York City FC Transfers Defender Birk Risa to Molde FK
July 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Today New York City FC announced that it has transferred Defender Birk Risa to Molde FK.
The Norwegian joined the Club in the summer of 2023 and went on to make 62 appearances for the 'Boys in Blue' across MLS, Leagues Cup and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, notching an assist along the way.
"We would like to thank Birk for all his contributions to the Club. From the moment he arrived in New York City, Birk has been a consummate professional. His leadership on-and-off the field has been truly infectious, and he quickly became an integral part of our community," said Sporting Director David Lee. "We respect Birk's desire to return home and support his decision to prioritize his family, and we are pleased to have been able to finalize a transfer with Molde. This move also provides us with additional roster flexibility as we continue to strengthen the squad heading into the second half of the season."
Risa returns to Norway, where he previously made 95 appearances for Molde. During that time, he scored three goals, provided six assists, and won both the league and domestic cup.
"I want to thank everyone at the Club for everything they've done for me during my time in New York City. I'm leaving with memories that will last a lifetime, and I truly enjoyed every moment representing this Club and this City," said Defender Birk Risa. "As I take the next step in my career and return home, I'm filled with gratitude. I want to thank the incredible New York City fans for their unwavering support. I'll be cheering on my teammates from afar and wishing them all the best for the rest of the season."
Everyone at the Club wishes Birk all the best in Norway.
Transaction: New York City FC transfers Defender Birk Risa to Molde FK.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2025
- U.S. Men's National Team Returns to DICK's Sporting Goods Park for First Time Since 2017 - Colorado Rapids
- Lionel Messi Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchdays 23 and 24 - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Transfers Defender Birk Risa to Molde FK - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Acquire Midfielder Hugo Picard from En Avant Guingamp - Columbus Crew SC
- Djordje Mihailovic and Andreas Maxsø Named to Team of the Matchday - Colorado Rapids
- Bombino and Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 24 - San Diego FC
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Hosts Toronto FC for First-Ever Meeting at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Keys to the Match: Back on the Road - New York City FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Columbus Crew Reach New Loan Agreement for Andrés Herrera - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- New York City FC Transfers Defender Birk Risa to Molde FK
- Keys to the Match: Back on the Road
- New York City FC Downed, 2-0, to Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Acquires Midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau from Elche CF as a Designated Player
- Keys to the Match: Big Test