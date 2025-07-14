Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

CHICAGO FIRE FC TRAVELS EAST TO FACE ATLANTA UNITED FC ON WEDNESDAY AND CF MONTRÉAL ON SATURDAY

Chicago Fire FC will reach the MLS All-Star break with two road matches against Eastern Conference opponents, beginning with Atlanta United FC on Wednesday, July 16 and CF Montréal on Saturday, July 19.

Chicago last faced San Diego FC on Saturday night at Soldier Field. The inaugural matchup between the interconference rivals went to the visitors, who rode an Anders Dreyer brace and a pair of assists by Hirving "Chucky" Lozano to a 2-1 victory over the Fire. Forward Hugo Cuypers added his 12th goal of the season, the most by any Fire player in a single season since Robert Berić tallied a dozen in 2020. The match also closed out a run of five matches for Chicago that included the top four teams in the Supporters' Shield standings.

Atlanta returns home to Mercedes-Benz Stadium after concluding a five-game road trip with a 1-1 draw at Toronto FC. The Five Stripes averted a fourth loss in five matches after winning a penalty in stoppage time. Leading goal scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath tallied 11 minutes into stoppage time to steal a road point away from the Reds, who led for most of the second half after a 48th minute goal. They will look to avenge their last loss to the Fire, a May 10 matinee that was decided by Rominigue Kouamé's 86th minute winner.

Montréal will have to endure a trip to first-place Philadelphia on Wednesday night before coming back to Quebec to face the Fire. The Bleu-blanc-noir last hosted Orlando City SC on Saturday, earning a 1-1 draw in which forward Paul Owusu got a penalty kick goal. The Canadian side has languished in the bottom of the Eastern Conference for much of the season, but played well in its last meeting with Chicago, a 1-1 draw at Soldier Field on March 29.

Chicago's Eastern Conference clashes against Atlanta on July 16 and against Montréal on July 19 are both scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The matches will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (8-9-4, 28 points) at Atlanta United FC (4-10-7, 19 points)

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. ATL: (5-8-3)

Last Game vs. ATL: May 10, 2025 (2-1 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at ATL: March 31, 2024 (0-3 L) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta (Match Recap)

CHICAGO FIRE FC (8-9-4, 28 points) at CF Montréal (3-13-6, 15 points)

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Stade Saputo - Montréal, Quebec

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. MTL: (9-13-8)

Last Game vs. MTL: March 29, 2025 (1-1 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at MTL: Sept. 21, 2024 (0-2 L) - Stade Saputo - Montréal, Quebec (Match Recap)

BY THE NUMBERS

2 - Philip Zinckernagel has scored or assisted in a Club-record eight consecutive road matches, leaving him two games behind the league record held by Josef Martínez. The Danish winger has a chance to tie the record this week with a pair of road tilts against Atlanta and Montréal. In his first matchup against the Canadian side, Zinckernagel tallied only his second goal of the season. He did not score or assist against Atlanta on May 10 but certainly had a hand in the Fire's first home victory of the season.

8 - With his last goal against San Diego on Saturday, Hugo Cuypers climbed up to eighth place in most goals scored all-time in Club history. His 22 goals in two seasons now have him tied with Dema Kovalenko, Damani Ralph and 2013 MLS MVP Mike Magee. His 12 goals in 2025 are also tied for 10th most in a single season for a Fire player, with 13 matches left in 2025 to add to the total.

40 - Hugo Cuypers' second half tally against San Diego FC gave the Fire 40 goals for the season, matching last year's total output. The number is also more than any season since 2019, when the Fire scored 55 goals, the eighth largest tally in the league. Chicago's current scoring form has the team on track to score 64 goals this season, the second most in Club history behind the 67 recorded in the 2000 campaign.







