San Diego FC Hosts Toronto FC for First-Ever Meeting at Snapdragon Stadium

July 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (13-6-3, 42 pts) returns to Snapdragon Stadium this week as the Club will host Toronto FC (4-11-6, 18 pts) on Wednesday, July 16 for MLS Matchday 25. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM.

This matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, with San Diego entering the contest riding the momentum of a 2-1 road victory over the Chicago Fire on July 12 at Soldier Field. Toronto, meanwhile, comes into the game following a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United on the same night.

Following Wednesday's match, SDFC will continue its homestand at Snapdragon Stadium with two more home fixtures: Saturday, July 19 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and Friday, July 25 vs. Nashville SC. Both matches are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT, with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, along with English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM.

The July 19 match against Vancouver also marks San Diego FC's Community Night, a Club-wide initiative to celebrate the people and places that make up San Diego County and to raise $500,000 for the San Diego FC Community Impact Fund in partnership with the San Diego Foundation. For every ticket sold, $2 will be donated to the fund - with additional support from SDG&E - benefiting youth programs and safe spaces across the region. Fans can also participate in a silent auction of player-worn memorabilia, enjoy local food and music, and experience a pre-match celebration representing all 18 cities of San Diego County. Rally towels will be distributed to the first 24,000 fans in attendance.

- Tickets for Community Night are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

- Participate in the SDFC Community Night Silent Auction.

- Make a tax-deductible donation.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.