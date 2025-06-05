Patrick Agyemang and Tim Ream Named to U.S. Men's National Team 26-Player 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Roster

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang and defender Tim Ream made the final 26-player U.S. Men's National Team roster for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Agyemang and Ream will be available for both international friendlies on June 7 (Turkey) and June 10 (Switzerland) alongside the Gold Cup Group Stage matches (June 15-22).

The USMNT opens Group D play on June 15 when they take on Trinidad and Tobago at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT). Four days later, the U.S. faces Saudi Arabia at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas (9:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. CT) and concludes the group stage against Haiti at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT).

Nearly one year before the start of the World Cup on home soil, the USA will first host Turkey on June 7 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, with the match broadcast live on TNT, truTV, and Telemundo Deportes and streamed on Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field will hold a special place in the heart of Patrick Agyemang. Not only did he attend his first USMNT game there in 2010 at the age of nine, it's also in his hometown of East Hartford, Conn. Born to parents who emigrated from Ghana, he climbed nearly every rung on the soccer ladder, starting in the Division III college program at Eastern Connecticut State to Division I, MLS NEXT Pro, and finally at Charlotte FC in MLS, all before landing his first USMNT callup in January of this year. He's made the most of the opportunity, already collecting three goals in four matches.

Three days later, USA-Switzerland, presented by Coca-Cola, will serve as the Send Off match ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., hosts on June 10, with the match kicking off at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local) and will be available on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Agyemang had a strong showing in his first national team camp and competition to kick off 2025. The East Hartford, Connecticut, native began his national team tenure with goals in back-to-back January Camp games against Venezuela and Costa Rica. He was then called back for the Concacaf Nations League Finals and scored the lone USMNT goal in the third-place match against Canada. For Charlotte this season, Agyemang has tallied eight goals and two assists across all competitions, six goals and one assist in MLS play and two goals and one assist in U.S. Open Cup competition.

Ream enters the Gold Cup as the USMNT's most capped player, having amassed a total of 68 caps, including appearances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and helping the team take home the 2023-24 Gold Cup. The St. Louis native most recently featured with the USMNT during Concacaf Nations League Final match against Panama in March, where Ream served as captain. He has captained the last six USMNT matches he has started in.

This year's edition of the Gold Cup represents the USA's final participation in an official competition ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Alongside Canada and Mexico, the three host countries for the World Cup receive automatic entries. The USMNT will seek its eighth confederation championship trophy, having won the inaugural tournament in 1991 before being crowned regional champion again in 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2021.

The 18th edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup is set to take place this summer across 14 stadiums in 11 metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada. The tournament will feature 16 men's national teams, including 15 from Concacaf and Saudi Arabia (guest nation). The final will be held on July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, marking the first time the Gold Cup Final will be played in the state of Texas.







