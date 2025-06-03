FIFA Club World Cup™ Name AHPP Team Base Camp Training Site Ahead of Inaugural Tournament

June 3, 2025

Charlotte FC News Release







The 32 best soccer teams in the world will be arriving at their respective Team Base Camp Training Sites in the coming days ahead of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™

Top-notch training sites in 14 states across the United States to serve as bases for world class players and coaches as they prepare for group stage matches

Locals will get the chance to rally behind the 32 elite teams that will compete in the first ever truly global tournament

As the countdown to the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ continues, FIFA has confirmed the 34 FIFA Club World Cup Team Base Camp Training Sites that the 32 qualified clubs will utilize throughout the group stage of the competition.

From Florida to Washington, New Jersey to California and beyond, the 32 participating clubs hailing from 20 different nations have selected sites in 14 states across the country, ensuring that the impact of the highly anticipated competition resonates in communities both in and out of the cities where the tournament's 63 matches will be staged.

"We're pleased to confirm the Team Base Camp Training Sites that will host qualified clubs throughout the group stage of the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup," said FIFA Secretary General, Mattias Grafström. "These sites and more significantly the people and communities that surround them will welcome the world's best, providing first-class environments and hospitality in support of the teams."

"The clubs, their players, coaches, management, staff and fans will build incredible connections with the local people that support them throughout the tournament. This is a consistently important part of any World Cup, and I can't wait to learn about the bonds forged throughout this historic event."

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Team Base Camp Training Sites:

Club

Training Site/s

Al Ahly FC

Nova Southeastern University, Davie, FloridaThe Pingry School, Basking Ridge, New Jersey

Al Ain FC

Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia

Al Hilal

DC United Training Center, Leesburg, VirginiaNashville SC Training Facility, Nashville, Tennessee

Atlético de Madrid

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Auckland City FC

Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Borussia Dortmund

Inter Miami CF Training Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Botafogo

Westmont College, Santa Barbara, California

CA Boca Juniors

Barry University, Miami Shores, Florida

CA River Plate

Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, Renton, Washington

CF Monterrey

Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California

CF Pachuca

UNC Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina

Chelsea FC

Philadelphia Union Training Facility, Chester, PennsylvaniaNova Southeastern University, Davie, Florida

CR Flamengo

Stockton University, Galloway, New JerseyWide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida

Espérance de Tunisie

Oakland University, Oakland County, Michigan

FC Bayern München

Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida

FC Internazionale Milano

UCLA, Los Angeles, CaliforniaSeattle Seahawks Training Center, Renton, Washington

FC Porto

Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey

FC Salzburg

Melanie Lane Training Ground, Whippany, New Jersey

Fluminense FC

University of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina

Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF Training Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Juventus FC

The Greenbrier Sports Training Center, Greenbrier County, West VirginiaChampionsGate, Orlando, Florida

Los Angeles Football Club

Mercer University, Macon, Georgia

Mamelodi Sundowns FC

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

Manchester City

Lynn University, Boca Raton, Florida

Paris Saint-Germain

University of California Irvine, Irvine, California

Real Madrid C. F.

Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Palmeiras

UNC Greensboro, Greensboro, North Carolina

Seattle Sounders FC

Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, Renton, Washington

SL Benfica

Waters Sportsplex, Tampa, Florida

Ulsan HD

Charlotte FC, Charlotte, North Carolina

Urawa Red Diamonds

University of Portland, Portland, Oregon

Wydad AC

Landon School, Bethesda, Maryland

Florida (9), California (5), New Jersey (4), North Carolina (3), Virginia (2), Tennessee (2) and Washington (2) are home to training sites that have been selected to be used by multiple clubs. Locations in Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia will also play a crucial role throughout the competition, offering elite training environments as teams gets set to compete on the global stage.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) training centers of Charlotte FC, DC United, Inter Miami CF, Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders will be used as Team Base Camp Training Sites throughout the tournament - recognition of the world-class infrastructure that has been developed by MLS clubs.

Teams will also train at a range of other facilities throughout the competition. Venue Specific Training Sites located close to match stadiums will offer hubs for teams the day before matches and throughout the playoffs.

Tickets for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches are available at **FIFA.com/tickets**, while every match at the tournament will be streamed live and for free globally on DAZN.com.







