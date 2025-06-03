Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse Announced as the Team Base Training Site for River Plate During FIFA Club World Cup 2025©

RENTON, WASH. - FIFA today announced the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Team Base Camp Training Sites for the 32 qualified clubs throughout the Group Stage of the competition, with Argentine club CA River Plate set to utilize the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse in Renton. Opened in February of 2024, Sounders FC's state-of-the-art facility houses all soccer and business operations for the winningest franchise in MLS since 2009. Located in Renton, it features four full-size training pitches (two grass and two turf) and 50,000 square feet of office space. Sounders FC will also continue to train at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse throughout the tournament.

"One of our key ambitions in developing the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse was to create a world-class environment that could attract global opportunities and showcase our club and city on the international stage," said Sounders FC Chief Integration Officer Taylor Graham. "Hosting River Plate - one of the most storied and respected clubs in the world - during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is a tremendous honor for Sounders FC. We're thrilled to welcome them to Seattle and proud to offer a training ground that meets the highest standards of performance and professionalism. This moment, in addition to being a host site for next summer's FIFA World Cup 2026, reflects exactly what the facility was designed for: bringing the world to our doorstep and putting our region at the heart of the global game."

One of the giants of football in South America, River Plate was founded in 1901 and played its first Superclasico against rival Boca Juniors in 1913, winning 2-1. Over time, the team began stockpiling domestic titles and eventually moved into their current ground, the Estadio Monumental, in 1938. River enjoyed a decorated period in the 1950's by winning five league titles, followed by another eight titles in an 11-year span ranging from 1975-1986 that culminated with the club's first ever Copa Libertadores crown and Intercontinental Cup in 1986.

A second Copa Libertadores title arrived in 1996 on a team glittering with stars such as Enzo Francescoli and current Head Coach Marcelo Gallardo, who has been in the position since 2014. River won the Copa Libertadores in 2015 and then again in 2018 after defeating Boca 5-3 on aggregate. Overall, River Plate has amassed 54 domestic titles and 12 international trophies in their collection, one of the most impressive portfolios in world football.

Placed in Group E of the Club World Cup, River Plate faces Urawa Red Diamonds on June 17 at Lumen Field, CF Monterrey on June 21 at the Rose Bowl and FC Internazionale on June 25 at Lumen Field. Tickets for all six FIFA Club World Cup matches in Seattle are available via the newly offered exclusive Sounders FC rate. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to catch every game live on DAZN for free, with all 63 matches, live-streamed, free to view on DAZN globally, and in multiple languages.







