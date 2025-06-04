Sounders FC, Reign FC and RAVE Foundation Announce Plans to Unveil 14 Additional Soccer Mini-Pitches for Free Play in Washington by End of 2025 as Part of the Clubs' FIFA World Cup

June 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC and RAVE Foundation today announced the clubs' plans to build 14 additional soccer mini-pitches for free play through Washington state in 2025 as part of RAVE's 26 Fields by 2026 initiative, with only 10 more scheduled to be built in 2026.

RAVE Foundation's mission goes beyond building fields. Each year, the organization invests in programs that serve youth in marginalized or under-resourced communities designed to use soccer as a vehicle to support learning and social-emotional wellness, such as soccer camps and clinics, education curriculum, job shadow and internship programs, community grants, as well as partnering with schools to enhance and champion student development. Additionally, RAVE is a partner of the Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 local organizing committee - SeattleFWC26 - and is helping them bring their legacy commitment to fruition in an effort to leave the state of Washington with more free-play opportunities after the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

A full list of new soccer mini-pitches scheduled to open later this year can be found below.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School (#29): The new soccer mini-pitch will be built in partnership with Seattle Public Schools, in addition to the support of RAVE donors. It will feature a portrait of MLK Jr. created by esteemed local artist, Teddy "STAT" Phillips. MLK Jr. Elementary School is located at 6725 45th Ave South, Seattle, WA 98118.

Star Lake Elementary School (#30): Built in partnership with Seattle Reign FC as an ongoing effort to promote inclusion and equity in sport, this mini pitch symbolizes the legacy and history of women's soccer in Washington State. Star Lake is part of Federal Way Public Schools and is located at 26812 40th Ave South, Kent, WA 98032.

Lummi Nation (#31 & #32): Built in partnership with Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 local organizing committee - SeattleFWC26 - the construction of two new soccer mini-pitches at Lummi Nation School represents the second tribal community soccer field investment, a main focus of RAVE and SeattleFWC26. Lummi Nation is a federally-recognized tribe of primarily Lummi people.

Northshore YMCA (#33): RAVE Foundation's longtime partner Delta Air Lines, in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Seattle and U.S. Soccer Foundation, are teaming up to provide soccer programming for young people that helps develop physical, social and emotional skills and expand safe places for them to play soccer across the country. The collaboration also includes the installation of a new soccer mini-pitch at Northshore YMCA in advance of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Northshore YMCA is located at Bothell Business Park at 11811 NE 195th Street, Bothell, WA 98011.

Snohomish Sky Sports Complex (#34): Supported by RAVE donors in partnership with Snohomish Sky FC, a non-profit women's and men's semi-pro indoor soccer team that makes a positive impact on and off the field. As part of this partnership, RAVE will be opening a new soccer mini-pitch for free play at Snohomish Sky Sports Complex - a multi-purpose indoor athletic facility for sport & fitness - in Snohomish County. It is aimed to serve the surrounding community with one of the only free play spaces available to local youth. The athletic facility is located at 511 Maple Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290.

Greenacres Park (#35): A new soccer mini-pitch is scheduled to open later this year at Greenacres Park, an 8.3-acre park in eastern Spokane Valley. Supported by RAVE donors in partnership with the City of Spokane Valley, Greenacres Park's improvements will bring a variety of new features including a new soccer mini-field for free play. The park is located at 1311 North Long Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99016.

Illahee Middle School (#36): The first RAVE mini-pitch with lights is coming to Illahee Middle School in Federal Way South neighborhood. Supported by Puget Sound Energy in partnership with Federal Way Public Schools, Illahee Middle School serves a diverse student population from sixth through eighth grades, with a significant portion of the student body made up of students who identify as Black, Latino, Native American or Asian. Illahee Middle School is located at 3600 South 344th Way, Federal Way, WA 98001.

Concord International Elementary School (#37): In partnership with Seattle Parks Foundation and Seattle Public Schools, RAVE Foundation will support the investment of a new green play space on this much-needed school campus at the center of South Park - a community with markedly less green space as compared to other Seattle neighborhoods. This vibrant and diverse community in South Park is at the center of transforming an under-used field into a fun, functional outdoor space that attracts activity and facilitates play while encouraging mental and physical health. Concord International Elementary School is located at 723 South Concord Street, Seattle, WA 98108.

Sierra Heights Elementary School (#38 & #39): Supported by Providence Swedish in partnership with Renton School District, this partnership supports social and physical wellness opportunities for students, helping create safe spaces for children to play. Sierra Heights School is located at 2501 Union Avenue NE., Renton, WA 98059.

Renton Legacy Square (#40): Supported by Providence Swedish in partnership with the City of Renton, RAVE is opening a new soccer mini-pitch at Renton Legacy Square, a visionary project designed to create a dynamic and inclusive hub in Renton's Downtown area. The space will feature a soccer mini-pitch and will continue to be a vibrant space for future sports viewing, the arts, an event space and more. Legacy Square is located on South Third Street and Logan Avenue South in Renton.

Siebenthaler Park (#41): Supported by American Family Insurance, the City of Sumner will receive its first RAVE mini-pitch this summer, along with an "ALL SUMNER SOCCER CELEBRATION" to bring this soccer-loving community together for a free community celebration. Siebenthaler Park is located at Seibenthaller Park, Sumner, WA 98390.

Rainier View Elementary (#42): Rainier View marks the first of many mini pitches that will be installed as part of traffic gardens on elementary school campuses in partnership with Seattle Public Schools. Rainier View is located at 3015 South 368th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003.

To date, RAVE has built 28 mini-pitches throughout the region where access to free, available play-spaces is scarce, including two at Barge-Lincoln Elementary School in 2022 and two at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Yakima in 2023. Sounders FC, Reign FC and RAVE Foundation recently opened two new soccer mini-pitches at Harrison K. Dano Park in Moses Lake. The project stands proudly as the first Reign-branded mini-pitch to feature the club's iconic Queen since the two clubs joined under one professional soccer enterprise in 2024.

RAVE Foundation is supported by a variety of donors, including individuals, businesses, and organizations. Some notable donors include Delta Air Lines, Emerald Queen Casino (EQC) - owned and operated by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Springboard to Wealth, The Johnson Team at CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, Symetra, Seattle Storm, Seattle Reign FC, Washington Youth Soccer, Seattle United, Seattle Youth Soccer Association, University of Washington (UW), Providence Swedish, Regence, Black Players for Change, U.S. Soccer Foundation, King County Parks, Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 local organizing committee - SeattleFWC26, Puget Sound Energy, American Family Insurance, Sounders FC's fans through the Fan-Funded Field initiative as well as Jim Phillips and Family, The Kleeberger Family Foundation and The Gulati Family and Thach Nguyen.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.