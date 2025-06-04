Nashville SC's Friendly against Aston Villa F.C. Moved to 4 p.m. CT on August 2 at GEODIS Park
June 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today that kickoff for its friendly against English Premier League side Aston Villa F.C., originally scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 2 at GEODIS Park, has been moved to 4 p.m. CT.
Tickets for the summer friendly, which will mark the first time the Boys in Gold have played a club from the Premier League, England's top tier division and the most watched sports league in the world, are on sale now at NashvilleSC.com/tickets.
Aston Villa has emerged in recent years into a top of the standings club under Spanish Head Coach Unai Emery. Since his arrival in 2022, AVFC has qualified to compete in European soccer in all three seasons, reaching the Quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and the Semifinals of the historic FA Cup this campaign, and clinching a spot in the upcoming 2025-26 Europea League.
