Eight City Players Called up for International Duty in June

New York City FC will be well-represented on the international stage this June, with eight players across the senior and youth ranks earning national team call-ups.

With tournaments like the CONCACAF Gold Cup, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, and a host of international friendlies on the calendar, New York City FC's global footprint is once again on full display.

Goalkeeper Matt Freese has been named to the United States Men's National Team's final training camp roster ahead of a busy summer that includes friendlies and a potential Gold Cup appearance.

Alonso Martínez joins Costa Rica's preliminary roster and is in contention for both World Cup qualifiers and Gold Cup action. Games against the Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago take place before Los Ticos kick off participation in the Gold Cup, of which Alonso will hope to be part of.

Elsewhere, teenage midfielder Máximo Carrizo will travel to Spain with the U.S. U-17s for a trio of high-profile friendlies. Meanwhile, Drew Baiera continues his involvement with the U.S. U-18s as they compete in the UEFA Friendship Tournament in Switzerland.

Jonny Shore has made the final roster for the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team, with international friendlies in Spain on the docket.

Elsewhere, Australian midfielder Aiden O'Neill has been named to the Socceroos' squad for a critical set of World Cup qualifiers. O'Neill will travel from the U.S. to join his national team as they face Japan and Saudi Arabia in early June.

Slovenian fullback Mitja Ilenič has joined his country's U-21 side ahead of the UEFA U-21 Championships. Slovenia will take on European heavyweights Germany and England in the group stage.

Defender Chris Tiao has also been selected to represent his country. The defender will take on Sri Lanka

