Three Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty

June 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC players Reed Baker-Whiting, Osaze De Rosario and Stuart Hawkins have all been called into international duty for the FIFA June window. Baker-Whiting and Hawkins are set to join the United States Men's Youth National Team for friendlies at the U-20 and U-19 levels, respectively, while De Rosario joins Guyana for a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifying matches. Tacoma Defiance midfielder Snyder Brunell has also been called into the U.S. U-18 squad.

Baker-Whiting, 20, is set to join the U.S. U-20s for training camp in Cairo, Egypt as the team continues its preparation for September's FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. In addition to the camp, the U.S. will play friendlies against Colombia on June 6 and Egypt on June 10. Baker-Whiting has previously played for the U.S. at both the U-17 and U-19 levels. The Seattle native has appeared in four matches for Seattle this year.

Hawkins, 18, travels to U-19 camp in Marbella, Spain, where the squad is set to play friendly matches against Spain on June 7 and Ukraine on June 10. The defender made four appearances at the Concacaf U-20 Championships in Mexico last year where the U.S. finished second, including as a substitute in the championship match against Mexico. Prior to that, he has represented the U.S. at the U-16 and U-17 levels, playing in the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. Hawkins made his MLS debut earlier this year against LAFC on May 14 and has gone on to make two additional appearances to go along with six for Tacoma Defiance this year.

De Rosario, 23, joins Guyana as the nation continues its FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifying run. The forward has seven international caps since 2023, most recently in Nations League action against Barbados last year, where he scored four goals in the two-leg series, including a hat trick on November 20. He also scored in his debut for Guyana on November 11, 2023 against Antigua and Barbuda. Guyana is set to play Nicaragua on June 6 and Montserrat on June 10, currently sitting in third in Group D with three points (1-1-0). De Rosario has made five appearances (one start) for Sounders FC since signing with the First Team earlier this year. He also has scored eight goals this season for Tacoma Defiance in MLS NEXT Pro play.

Brunell, 18, joins the U.S. U-18s for the UEFA Friendship Cup in Nyon, Switzerland. Drawn in Group A, the USA defeated France on penalties 5-4 on June 1 and bested Argentina 2-0 on June 4 and plays Australia on June 7. Brunell has made eight appearances for Tacoma Defiance this year, scoring two goals.

Coming off a three-match homestand, Seattle Sounders FC travels to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, June 8 at BC Place (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). The Rave Green then kick off their FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ campaign against Brazilian side Botafogo on Sunday, June 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:00 p.m. PT / DAZN).







