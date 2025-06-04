FC Cincinnati Announce 10th Anniversary Weekend Festivities

June 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati will host a weekend full of activities in honor of the club's 10th anniversary founding on August 12, 2015, Fans and families are invited to help celebrate an incredible decade, featuring a home fixture against Charlotte FC on Sunday, August 10 and bookended with community events providing unique opportunities to support FC Cincinnati Foundation (FCCF).

"The FCC 10th anniversary is a moment for us to reflect on all we've accomplished with the support of our community while looking ahead with excitement at what's to come," said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. "We look forward to celebrating this historic milestone with our fans in our world-class TQL Stadium, alongside a full weekend of events."

FCCF, in partnership with Pig Works, kicks off the weekend on Saturday, August 9 with the FCC3 presented by Medpace and a new point-to-point course. This family-friendly run/walk takes fans from Nippert Stadium showcasing the club's early years there and tracks down to FCC's own home in the West End.

The three-mile run/walk will end with a post-race party including food, beer vendors and activities on the Carl and Martha Lindner Plaza at TQL Stadium. Fans can register for the race at fccrace.com.

The first-team FCC matchup against Charlotte FC kicks off at 6 pm on Sunday, August 10 at TQL Stadium. The club will host 10th anniversary-themed pre-match activations including meet and greet opportunities with FC Cincinnati legends. Attendees will enjoy an extended event with the club's first-ever alumni match, with festivities beginning 30 minutes post-match. The club will welcome back roughly two dozen FC Cincinnati legends for this friendly competition on the pitch.

The 10th Anniversary Weekend will be capped off on Sunday with FC Cincinnati Foundation's first annual Celebrity Golf Classic, presented by TQL. Taking place at Four Bridges Country Club, eighteen foursomes will be paired with an FC Cincinnati Legend or current soccer staff for a golf outing to raise funds for FC Cincinnati Foundation's new scholarship program, supporting students from the West End of Cincinnati attending the University of Cincinnati.

"Congratulations to FCC on a decade of remarkable success on and off the field," said Kerry Byrne, President of TQL. "We are honored to support the inaugural Celebrity Golf Classic and excited about the lasting impact it will have on our community through the new scholarship program."

Fans can learn more at fccincinnati.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.