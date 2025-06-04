Secure Your Seats When SDFC Takes on Club América for Their First International Friendly this Saturday

San Diego FC's biggest fiesta is this Saturday, June 7 at Snapdragon Stadium when SDFC takes on Club América. The 16-time Liga MX Champions are looking to bounce back after their loss to Los Angeles Football Club, while SDFC looks to secure a win at home before their three-week gap in home matches.

The match between the two clubs' marks San Diego's first international friendly in club history. North America's winningest club will face North America's newest club. Whether you're representing las Águilas or your home team of San Diego, this will be a fun time for everybody to celebrate two fútbol cultures.

Fan Fest kicks off at 4 PM with family-friendly activities including inflatables, face painting, a meet-and-greet opportunity with a Club América legend and so much more! Fans can also take advantage of $7 taco special and $10 Michelob ULTRAS on the East lawn before the match.

Join us for the love of soccer and don't miss out on all the fun by buying your tickets at https://www.sandiegofc.com/tickets/.







