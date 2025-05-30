San Diego FC Hosts Austin FC on Saturday for Summer Kickoff, Presented by California Bank & Trust, at Snapdragon Stadium

May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (8-5-3, 27 points) returns to action at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday, May 31, hosting Austin FC (5-6-5, 20 points) in a Western Conference showdown to close out a jam-packed May slate. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also tune in via radio in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

Summer Kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium

Saturday's match marks the Club's official Summer Kickoff, presented by California Bank & Trust. The event will celebrate the start of summer with special activations throughout the evening, including live music, giveaways, food and drink specials, and more. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a SDFC beach towel courtesy of California Bank & Trust. Tickets for the match are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Looking to Bounce Back

SDFC enters Matchday 17 coming off a narrow 1-0 road loss to Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday night. Despite outpossessing and outshooting the Sounders, the Club conceded a second-half goal and was unable to find an equalizer, snapping a five-match unbeaten run. With Saturday's match marking their fifth at home in May and seventh overall this month, San Diego aims to finish strong in front of its fans and stay near the top of the Western Conference standings.

Second Meeting vs. Austin

Saturday's clash will be the second between San Diego and Austin this season. The first matchup, on March 23 at Q2 Stadium, ended in a 2-1 win for Austin FC. SDFC will be looking to avenge that result and continue its strong home form, where the Club has collected 18 of its 27 total points in 2025.

Defensive Consistency

Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and center back Christopher McVey have anchored San Diego's backline all season, playing every minute of the Club's first 16 matches. Dos Santos has recorded six clean sheets and continues to lead a unit that has allowed just 18 goals - tied with four other clubs for the fourth-fewest goals conceded in MLS this season.

Stars on the Rise

Though held scoreless on Wednesday, SDFC's dynamic attacking core remains one of the league's most dangerous. Mexican international Hirving "Chucky" Lozano has 11 goal contributions this season (5 goals, 6 assists), while Danish winger Anders Dreyer leads the squad with 13 (6 goals, 7 assists). Both will look to spark San Diego's attack as they prepare to join their national teams for the June FIFA International Break, along with teammates Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland), Luca de la Torre (United States), Onni Valakari (Finland), and Luca Bombino (USMNT U-20's).

May Momentum

Saturday will be San Diego's final match of a hectic May that saw the Club play seven matches in 28 days. Despite the midweek setback in Seattle, SDFC has taken 13 of a possible 18 points in its last six matches and remains one of the Western Conference's top contenders, seating in second place in the Western Conference standings with 27 points through 16 matches.

Scouting Austin FC

Austin FC arrives in San Diego after a 1-1 home draw with Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. With 20 points from 16 matches, they sit in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. Austin is 2-4-1 on the road this season.

What's Next

After Saturday's match, SDFC will head into a two-week break in MLS play for the June FIFA International Window. In that span, SDFC will host Liga MX's Club Ámerica at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets for the SDFC vs. Club Ámerica match are on sale at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets. SDFC will return to MLS action on Saturday, June 14 with a visit to Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field.

SAN DIEGO FC VS AUSTIN FC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 17

Saturday, May 30 | 7:30 p.m. PT (7:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Keith Costigan (PxP), Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Jorge Perez Navarro (PxP), Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Darren Smith (Play-By-Play); Warren Barton (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)







