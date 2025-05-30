CF Montréal to Host New England Revolution Saturday at Stade Saputo

May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal will close out a streak of eight games in the month of May by hosting the New England Revolution this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT at Stade Saputo (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

Interim head coach Marco Donadel's squad will take on the Revolution for the first time this season. The Bleu-blanc-noir holds an overall record of 13-16-4 (44 goals for, 53 goals against) when facing New England along with an 8-8-2 record (29 goals for, 29 goals against) when playing on home soil.

In its second season under head coach Caleb Porter, New England sits 10th in the Eastern Conference. The Revolution is currently undefeated in its last six games, in all competitions. In their last match, the Revs drew Orlando City 3-3 in Central Florida last Saturday.

Forward Giacomo Vrioni will take on his former club for the first time since joining CF Montréal in January 2025. The Albanian played three seasons in Massachusetts, collecting 16 goals and one assist. Vrioni is one goal away from his 20th in MLS.

In his next match, captain Samuel Piette will become the first player in CF Montréal history to play 200 MLS games. Piette will also pass goalkeeper Evan Bush with 225 games, in all competitions, for 6th in Club history since 1993.

Following Saturday's game, the Bleu-blanc-noir will enter the June international window. CF Montréal's next game will be held in Texas on Saturday, June 14 against Houston Dynamo FC at 8:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690). The next game at Stade Saputo will take place on Wednesday, June 25 as CF Montréal hosts FC Cincinnati at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).







