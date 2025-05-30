FC Cincinnati Games to Re-Air Locally on FOX 19 and Rock Entertainment Sports Network
May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati announced today that the remainder of the club's 2025 MLS Regular Season matches will air for free on over-the-air TV on WXIX (FOX 19) and its Gray Media partner station broadcast sports network Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN).
MLS rules allow broadcast replays 48 hours after matches are played. Every FC Cincinnati game will remain broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but will be re-aired on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, with select matches also to re-air on FOX 19.
The first FC Cincinnati game to re-air on FOX 19 will be last Wednesday's match against FC Dallas. The match will air on FOX 19 on Monday, June 2 at 1 p.m. while Saturday's clash with D.C. United will re-air on the network at 11:35 p.m. the same night.
All matches airing on Rock Entertainment Sports Network can be found for free with over-the-air access on channel 19.3. The network is available with Spectrum in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky on channel 999 or Altafiber on channel 253. Each RESN match will air three days after game dates - Tuesdays following Saturday games - at 8 p.m. ET.
All re-air times are subject to change.
FC Cincinnati Re-Air Schedule on FOX 19 (Times ET)
- Monday, June 2 - vs FC Dallas - 1 p.m.
- Monday, June 2 - vs D.C. United - 11:35 p.m.
- Monday, June 30 - at CF Montréal - 1 p.m.
- Monday, June 30 - at Orlando City SC - 11:35 p.m.
- Monday, July 21 - vs Inter Miami CF - 1 p.m.
- Monday, July 21 - at Real Salt Lake - 11:35 p.m.
- Tuesday, August 26 - vs New York City FC - 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 16 - vs Nashville SC - 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 30 - vs Orlando City SC - 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 7 - at New York Red Bulls - 1 p.m.
FC Cincinnati Re-Air Schedule on RESN
- Saturday, May 31 - vs FC Dallas - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 3 - vs D.C. United - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 17 - at New England Revolution - 8 p.m.
- Saturday, June 28 - at CF Montréal - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 1 - at Orlando City SC - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 8 - vs Chicago Fire FC - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 15 - vs Columbus Crew - 8 p.m.
- Saturday, July 19 - vs Inter Miami CF - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 22 - at Real Salt Lake - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 29 - at Inter Miami CF - 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, August 13 - vs Charlotte FC - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, August 19 - at Portland Timbers - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, August 26 - vs New York City FC - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 3 - vs Philadelphia Union - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 16 - vs Nashville SC - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 23 - at LA Galaxy - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 30 - vs Orlando City SC - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 7 - at New York Red Bulls - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 21 - vs CF Montréal - 8 p.m.
