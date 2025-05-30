LAFC To Battle Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match at BMO Stadium on May 31

May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC hosts Liga MX giants Club América in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Play-In match at BMO Stadium this Saturday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast for free on DAZN.com and the DAZN app as well as TBS, UniMás and TUDN. Additional radio coverage will be available on ESPN 710 AM and 980 AM La Mera La Mera.

The final spot in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is at stake and the winner of the one-game play-in will be awarded a place in the tournament's Group D alongside English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea, Brazil's most-popular club, Flamengo, and multi-time African champions Espérance de Tunis.

LAFC, currently riding an eight-match unbeaten run in league play, is 9W-7L-5D across all competitions this season. The team is led by Denis Bouanga, who has registered seven goals and two assists during the unbeaten run.

LAFC owns a 1W-0L-0D record against Las Águilas in official competition, having defeated Mexico's most decorated club 3-1 in the 2020 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. The clubs also met in the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase, a friendly match played at SoFi Stadium that resulted in a 2-2 draw as well as earlier this year in LAFC's final preseason match, which the Black & Gold won 2-1 at BMO Stadium.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match

Kickoff: Saturday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media Will Call: Media gate opens at 5:30 p.m. PT

Watch: DAZN.com and the DAZN app, TBS (English), UniMás and TUDN (Spanish)

Listen: ESPN 710 AM (English) and 980 AM La Mera La Mera (Spanish)







