LAFC To Battle Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match at BMO Stadium on May 31
May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC hosts Liga MX giants Club América in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Play-In match at BMO Stadium this Saturday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast for free on DAZN.com and the DAZN app as well as TBS, UniMás and TUDN. Additional radio coverage will be available on ESPN 710 AM and 980 AM La Mera La Mera.
The final spot in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is at stake and the winner of the one-game play-in will be awarded a place in the tournament's Group D alongside English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea, Brazil's most-popular club, Flamengo, and multi-time African champions Espérance de Tunis.
LAFC, currently riding an eight-match unbeaten run in league play, is 9W-7L-5D across all competitions this season. The team is led by Denis Bouanga, who has registered seven goals and two assists during the unbeaten run.
LAFC owns a 1W-0L-0D record against Las Águilas in official competition, having defeated Mexico's most decorated club 3-1 in the 2020 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. The clubs also met in the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase, a friendly match played at SoFi Stadium that resulted in a 2-2 draw as well as earlier this year in LAFC's final preseason match, which the Black & Gold won 2-1 at BMO Stadium.
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC vs. Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match
Kickoff: Saturday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA
Media Will Call: Media gate opens at 5:30 p.m. PT
Watch: DAZN.com and the DAZN app, TBS (English), UniMás and TUDN (Spanish)
Listen: ESPN 710 AM (English) and 980 AM La Mera La Mera (Spanish)
Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2025
- LAFC To Battle Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match at BMO Stadium on May 31 - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Hosts Austin FC on Saturday for Summer Kickoff, Presented by California Bank & Trust, at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes, California Giant Berry Farms Partner with America SCORES at Grow the Game Event in Watsonville on May 31 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Toronto FC: May 31, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Visit CF Montréal on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Takes on Columbus Crew at Home this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Return to Shell Energy Stadium to Host Sporting Kansas City - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal to Host New England Revolution Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Earthquakes Announce First-Ever Postgame Fireworks Show at PayPal Park for July 5 Match vs. New York Red Bulls - San Jose Earthquakes
- Availability Report: Trio to Miss Nashville Trip - New York City FC
- Statement from San Diego FC on Disciplinary Action Following May 24 Incidents - San Diego FC
- Keys to the Match: Response - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Games to Re-Air Locally on FOX 19 and Rock Entertainment Sports Network - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Visits Houston Dynamo on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Welcomes D.C. United to TQL Stadium Ahead of International Break - FC Cincinnati
- Forward Bryce Jamison Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for International Friendlies in Spain - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Defender Peyton Miller Called up to United States Under-20 National Team - New England Revolution
- Sharpen the Tools: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Toronto FC - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loans Forward Hakim Karamoko to Loudoun United FC - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Double-Game Roadtrip Saturday at LA Galaxy - Real Salt Lake
- Emerging Real Salt Lake Standout Zavier Gozo Named to U.S.A. U-20 Men's National Team Camp - Real Salt Lake
- Sergio Oregel Jr. Called to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for International Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Welcome BLG as Official Law Firm and Jersey Sleeve Partner - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC To Battle Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match at BMO Stadium on May 31
- Carlos Vela Announces Retirement from Professional Football
- LAFC Weekly
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Eight Games With 2-2 Tie in Montréal
- LAFC Faces Farthest Road Trip of the Season at CF Montréal on Saturday