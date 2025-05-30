Revolution Defender Peyton Miller Called up to United States Under-20 National Team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defender Peyton Miller has been called-up to the United States Under-20 Men's National Team for its upcoming training camp in Cairo, Egypt ahead of the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup this September in Chile. Miller is among 14 MLS-based players included in Head Coach Marko Mitrović's 22-player roster. The United States will play a pair of friendlies, facing the Colombia U-20 side on June 7 (2:00 p.m. ET) before a matchup with the Egypt U-20 team on June 10 (2:00 p.m. ET).

Miller, 17, is the youngest player on June's training camp squad, marking his second U-20 call-up for the United States. The upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile this fall will see the U.S. take on New Caledonia, France, and South Africa in the Group Stage. The Unionville, Conn. native made his first appearance for the U-20 team in a friendly at Chile on Oct. 12, 2024, and tallied his first goal against the South Korea U-20 squad on Nov. 16, 2024.

Ã¯Â»Â¿Miller's previous international experience includes a spot on the United States roster for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, starting two of his four appearances in tournament play. The defender also previously saw action for the United States at both the U-16 and U-15 levels.

The Revolution Academy product has started nine of his 10 appearances during the 2025 regular season, and New England is 5-1-4 in those contests. Miller and the Revolution defense have allowed 14 goals this season, tied for the second fewest in MLS.

Miller is one of three Revolution players representing their national teams next week, along with midfielder Allan Oyirwoth (Uganda) and forward/winger Ignatius Ganago (Cameroon). All three players will leave to join their respective national teams after the Revolution's away match on Saturday, May 31 at CF Montreal, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Stade Saputo. The match airs live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, in English, Spanish, and French. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.







