Houston Dynamo FC Return to Shell Energy Stadium to Host Sporting Kansas City

May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium to host historic rivals Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 31, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The matchup wraps up a nine-match month of May before the June international window, and fans can secure tickets to the match HERE.

Over the course of May, the Dynamo secured three clean sheet victories and netted a total of 16 goals. Earning 10 points in MLS play has seen Houston climb inside the playoff line coming in to Saturday's match.

Houston will look to gain the upper hand in their all-time regular season series against Kansas City, with both teams currently tied at 14 wins apiece. Last season, Houston went unbeaten in their regular season series versus Sporting, drawing 1-1 in their home opener and later securing a 2-1 victory in Kansas City behind goals from former Dynamo players Héctor Herrera and Aliyu Ibrahim. Overall, the Dynamo hold a 22-18-18 (WLD) record over Kansas City across all competitions.

The Club will also host Kick Cancer Night, presented by MD Anderson Cancer Center, on Saturday night. The Dynamo and MD Anderson will team up to celebrate survivorship and raise awareness in a shared goal to #EndCancer. Fans can look forward to a bucket hat giveaway, "I Kick Cancer" signs that will be featured on the crowd "Survivor Cam", photo opportunities and other concourse activities in partnership with MD Anderson. Additionally, survivors of all ages will participate in ceremonial pre-game and kickoff events. This powerful evening will capture compelling stories of strength and resilience by Houston-area survivors and recognize cancer survivors leading into National Cancer Survivor Day on June 1.

After the June FIFA window, the Dynamo wrap up a two-match homestead versus CF Montréal on Saturday, June 14, at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans can secure their tickets for the match HERE.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

WHEN:

Saturday, May 31 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce

Spanish: Diego Pessolano and Daniel Chapela

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.