Sharpen the Tools: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Toronto FC
May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
The road woes continue.
Charlotte FC has to find a way to start picking up some road points. A perfect opportunity sits in front of them as they head to 14th-place Toronto FC on Saturday, looking for a spark. This Toronto side is reeling, coming off two straight home losses. Charlotte will look to put in a strong performance for 90 minutes and get back on track before the international break.
Here are the Ingredients of the Match for Charlotte FC to pick up three points in Canada:
Sharpen the Tools
You can't get the job done well if you don't keep your tools sharp.
Charlotte's tools aren't as sharp as they should be, so they keep dropping points. Dean Smith made it clear that the mistakes are the difference for this side right now, and they have to clean them up. It's uncharacteristic for this side, but it's not unfixable. However, it has been a consistent problem, even in the win last weekend against Columbus.
This league can be brutal on the road, and if you add an unusual road stretch to the fold, it can wane on you. Ashley Westwood talked about that with a sarcastic chuckle earlier this week. Pack up your bags, put 'em down, clean 'em up, pack 'em up, and go again-no rest for the weary.
So that leads to Saturday in Toronto. A place that has proven difficult for Charlotte, with a 0-2-1 record. The squad must come focused and locked in for 90 minutes. Clean up the mistakes. Bring the sharp tools to battle and snag points on the road.
The Italians
Toronto are an up-and-down side in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference table.
They have moments of great play. They have moments of poor play. And you don't know which you are getting on any given Saturday. Their last two matches were both 2-1 losses at home. But one thing remains true: Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne can beat you at any moment. When they are on, they are ON. Bernardeschi has 8 goal contributions on the season, Insigne with only four. Neither are where they have been in previous years, but those threatening moments are still a concern for any side they face.
Lock up Insigne and Bernardeschi, it is the key for Charlotte FC. Don't let Toronto pass to the Italians. It's what failed the Gladiators in Kicking and Screaming.
